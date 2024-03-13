The Big Picture Sequels to Nobody and Violent Night are in the works.

Development is progressing well with enthusiasm from all parties involved.

David Leitch and Kelly McCormick are hoping to expand these action-packed and fun franchises.

Kelly McCormick and David Leitch have revealed their plans for sequels to Nobody and Violent Night, aiming to begin filming possibly by the end of this year and the beginning of the next, respectively, pending scheduling. Development is progressing well into the pre-production process, with enthusiasm from all parties involved, including Universal, which sees potential for the franchises for both movies. Both Bob Odenkirk and David Harbour, the stars of the original films, are keen on returning, while McCormick added that the scripts are currently being written, with several drafts completed. However, some work still remains.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at SXSW 2024, where the pair were revealing their new movie, The Fall Guy, Weintraub inquired as to the progress being made behind the scenes when it came to the two super-violent but extremely fun action movies, which feature two unlikely action heroes in chaotically bloody, gory and head-smashingly funny films. McCormick confirmed plans are afoot for both films at this stage, with filming eyeing to begin towards the end of the year.

"We are planning on returns to those universes. Hopefully, honestly, even potentially end of this year for Nobody 2 and, beginning of next year for Violent Night 2, if we can find time in everybody's busy schedules. But the development's going super well and everybody's really, really excited about moving those worlds forward."

Leitch added that Universal was "really invested" in the projects as franchises and that Harbour and Odenkirk were "fired up" to get going, while McCormick added that the scripts are "... being written. We're well into a couple of drafts and things are going super well, but there's still a little work to do."

Violent Night 7 10 When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas). Release Date December 2, 2022 Director Tommy Wirkola Cast David Harbour , John Leguizamo , Beverly D'Angelo , Alex Hassell Runtime 112 minutes Main Genre Action

What Are 'Nobody' and 'Violent Night' About?

Image via Universal Pictures

Nobody features Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking a dark turn into his assassin past after a burglary incident. Alongside Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, and Christopher Lloyd bulk out the cast of the exceptionally fun thriller. Meanwhile, Violent Night sees David Harbour as an alcoholic, depressive, and unappreciated Santa Claus in a unique blend of holiday spirit and action-packed sequences, fighting mercenaries from the Russian Mafia who have taken a family hostage. John Leguizamo and Beverly D'Angelo also star in the film.

Nobody is currently available to stream on Max, while Violent Night is currently only available for purchase or rental via digital platforms.

Nobody A docile family man slowly reveals his true character after his house gets burgled by two petty thieves, which, coincidentally, leads him into a bloody war with a Russian crime boss. Release Date March 26, 2021 Director Ilya Naishuller Cast Christopher Lloyd , Bob Odenkirk , Aleksey Serebryakov , Connie Nielsen Michael Ironside , Colin Salmon Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Derek Kolstad Tagline Never underestimate a nobody

