Violent Night is coming to theaters this week, giving David Harbour a chance to shine as a gritty and brutal version of Santa Claus. The movie is as fun as it could be, and lucky for us, during an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Alyse Wax, producer Kelly McCormick says a sequel is on her wishlist.

Violent Night blends ultraviolence with the Christmas spirit, resulting in a movie that’s both hilarious and surprisingly sweet. It’s the perfect gift for the holiday season, and we can’t wait to see Harbour back on the role in the future. Fortunately, McCormick already thinks about developing Violent Night 2. When asked about the future projects she’s currently working on, including Nobody 2, McCormick says:

“We're working on a lot of originals right now. We are also working on a ‘Nobody 2.’ We're hoping to start working on a ‘Violent Night 2,’ if everything goes well the next few weeks. We have a tendency to just keep our heads down and focus on what's in front of us, or near. So yeah, that's kind of it. We're in it. We still have two and a half months of work to do on this one.”

Image via Universal Pictures

By the sound of it, McCormick is just waiting for the box office results before committing to Violent Night 2. That’s great news because the movie is bound to make a splash. During Collider’s early screening of Violent Night, the action-comedy was praised by both critics and the audience, and everybody is happy with the mayhem conjured by director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters). The movie has been universally acclaimed for its well-choreographed action set pieces, and as Wirkola previously stated, Harbour was born to play this part. The most likely scenario, then, is that watching a new Violent Night on Christmas becomes a holiday tradition, and it’s great to know McCormick is already thinking about the future.

Who Is In Violent Night?

Violent Night stars Leah Brady as Trudy Lightstone, a young girl who calls old Saint Nick to rescue her from bad guys. The movie’s cast also includes Beverly D'Angelo, Alexis Louder, Alex Hassell, Cam Gigandet, Edi Patterson, and John Leguizamo as a villain named Mr. Scrooge. Wirkola directs from a script penned by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Violent Night comes to theaters on December 2. Check out our interview with Harbour below: