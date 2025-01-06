Ever since Die Hard became a holiday season staple (Yes, it’s a Christmas movie), there have been several movies that try to blend action and holiday genre. In recent years, David Harbour’s Violent Night has been able to do it seamlessly and successfully. The feature saw Harbour as Santa, who helps a young girl’s family escape their home intruders. The success of Pat Casey and Josh Miller-written feature ensured a sequel which is currently in the writing phase. In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, the writers teased Mrs. Claus is on the charts and their Western approach to the sequel.

“I think it'll feel very similar to the first one in the way people want,” Casey divulged. While the writers tried to stay tight-lipped about any plot details they hinted at the tone of the Christmas feature, “But maybe the one tease we can say that's not giving anything away [is] if the first one was drawing a lot from a certain type of action movie, we're trying to draw inspiration for this one a bit from Westerns. It’s not going to be a Western, but [has] some [Western] story elements and thematics.” While Violent Night hinted at Santa’s intense backstory, it’ll be interesting to see if he finally comes face to face again with the ghost of his past, as usually, Westerns go. Miller elaborates on the Western theme saying,

I mean, more violence, more Christmas spirit.

Mrs Claus Could Make an Appearance in ‘Violent Night 2’

The original feature mentions a row between Harbour’s Santa and his wife, so, we didn’t get to see much of Mrs Claus. Hopefully, the sequel will elaborate on this row, however, the writers gave no details about the plot point. Nonetheless, when they were asked who’d they like to cast as Mrs. Calus, Charlize Theron or Wynona Ryder, Miller slyly said, “I hadn't even thought about Winona [Ryder]. I mean, yeah, we can't comment on casting, and probably shouldn't even comment on whether she is or isn't in the movie at all.”

Given the project is in very early stages, the co-writers keeping most details to themselves makes sense. However, the duo previously revealed to Collider that the scope of the sequel will be bigger than before, divulging, "The Violent Night movies are not as big budget as the Sonic movies, but we still want this one to feel bigger than the first one. And you don't want Santa just trapped in a mansion again."

Violent Night 2 is in development, but no release date has yet been announced. This first film is currently available to stream on Starz. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Violent Night When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas). Release Date December 2, 2022 Director Tommy Wirkola Cast David Harbour , John Leguizamo , Beverly D'Angelo , Cam Gigandet , Brendan Fletcher , Edi Patterson , Alex Hassell Runtime 101 minutes Writers Pat Casey , Josh Miller Budget $20 million Studio(s) Universal Pictures Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Expand

