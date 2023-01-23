There is no doubt that 2022’s Violent Night was a smashing success, making over $75 million globally against a budget of $25 million. After making over $50 million dollars in profit, Violent Night’s director Tommy Wirkola has confirmed a sequel is in the works with Pat Casey and Josh Miller returning to pen the script. Shortly after the film hit theaters, producer Kelly McCormick told Collider that Violent Night 2 was already on the filmmaking team's radar for upcoming projects saying, "We're hoping to start working on a ‘Violent Night 2,’ if everything goes well the next few weeks."

It looks like everything went according to plan as Wirkola recently told The Wrap that there will be more Christmases for Santa (David Harbour) to save. The director spoke about the sequel while discussing Violent Night’s upcoming home video release. He noted that deals are being made for the sequel to happen, revealing that it won’t begin filming anytime soon because the team has to figure out the script. Wirkola, however, added that there is a lot to work with, especially with the traditional Santa Claus mythology which includes the North Pole, Mrs. Claus, and the elves. Wirkola said:

“We have time to really crack the script and figure out the story. And we have some ideas, me, Pat and Josh and the producers. We’ve been talking about where we want to take it and what we want to see. There is stuff we left on the floor like the North Pole, Mrs. Claus, the elves, but story-wise I think we have a really, really cool idea that expands on the world and scope, but still keeping that tone that we love from the first one.”

Image via Universal

With the success of the first film, viewers are in for a fun ride when the sequel releases, especially if Wirkola makes good on the promise of weaving in more Santa Claus mythology that we only got a taste of in the new holiday classic. Violent Night follows Santa as he tries to save Christmas for the Lightstone family when they are attacked by dangerous criminals. It's Santa, of course he's there to save the day, but this Santa is different from the milk-and-cookies-loving bearded man talked about in fairytales. This Santa is badass and ready to break the bones of naughty adults.

Alongside Stranger Things’ Harbour, Violent Night stars John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Leah Brady, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D’Angelo.

Violent Night will be released on Blu-ray, and DVD on January 24, and it will be available for purchase anywhere Blu-ray is sold. The movie is now available for streaming on Peacock. You can check out our conversation with Harbour down below.