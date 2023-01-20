Everyone's new favorite holiday movie, Violent Night, is set to make its way to Blu-ray and DVD in just a few short days. Ahead of the bloody action comedy's physical release Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal a new alternate ending scene. Violent Night hit theaters back on December 2 and the film received a surprise digital release just before Christmas, and it has since secured its place as a new holiday classic. The Tommy Wirkola-directed film follows a wealthy family whose home is burglarized on Christmas Eve by an elite group of criminals. Luckily, for the Lightstone, Santa himself happens to be at the right place a the right time when little Trudy Lightstone—whose name is solidly on the nice list—calls upon him for help.

In the new alternate ending, titled "Family Resolution," we get one last moment with the Lightstone family after Santa (David Harbour) is reunited with his beloved hammer, Skullcrusher. In the new footage, Lightstone matriarch Gertrude—played by Christmas Vacation star Beverly D'Angelo—immediately falls into damage control mode to maintain her wealth and status. However, her son Jason (Alex Hassell), Trudy's father, finally stands up to his mother and quits the family business for good. Instead of taking the very tempting opportunity to get one last barb in, Gertrude lets him go for Trudy's sake proving that maybe she's not completely immune to a little Christmas spirit.

In addition to Harbour, D'Angelo, and Hassell, the cast featured in the alternate ending includes Leah Brady as Trudy, Alexis Louder as Trudy's mother, Linda, Edi Patterson as Alva Lightstone, and Alexander Elliot as Alva's son, Bert. John Leguizamo channeled his inner Hans Gruber as the film's big bad known only by his code name Scrooge. Cam Gigandet, André Ericksen, Brendan Fletcher, Mike Dopud, Mitra Suri, Can Aydin, Phong Giang, Finn McCager Higgins, Rawleigh Clements-Willis, and Stephanie Sy make up the rest of the cast.

Image via Universal

Will There Be a Violent Night 2?

Though there has not yet been an official announcement for a sequel, producer Kelly McCormick told Collider last month that they were "hoping to begin" work on Violent Night 2 in the coming weeks. In a conversation with Alyse Wax, McCormick said: "We have a tendency to just keep our heads down and focus on what's in front of us, or near. So yeah, that's kind of it. We're in it." The film's ending—both the original and the alternate—leave plenty of room for potential sequels following Harbour's tattooed Santa Claus on all sorts of violent Christmas adventures—we haven't even met Mrs. C yet!

Violent Night is available to purchase on VOD now and will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on January 24. You can stream the new holiday classic on Peacock today. While we wait to hear if our Christmas wishes for a second Violent Night come true, you can watch the alternate ending down below.