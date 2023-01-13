Christmas has passed, but Santa has left us with another present. Last year marked the beginning of the "hot Santa" era, starting with David Harbour's different take on the generous and lovely Saint Nick in Tommy Wirkola's 2022 film Violent Night. The hammer-smashing Santa movie fits neatly into the category of a dark comedic thriller, but it also has a festive atmosphere. And to kick off the not-so-near Christmas of 2023 without breaking doors and killing mercenaries, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will be bringing the box office hit film to everyone's humble abode on January 24 on Blu-ray and DVD.

The Blu-ray and DVD versions of Violent Night comes with a Christmas sack of never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes, including ones showing the wealthy but dysfunctional family arriving at the mansion, Jason's (Alex Hassell) and Linda's (Alexis Louder) scene in the bedroom, as well as cast callbacks and extended scenes. Furthermore, the upcoming release also contains feature commentary from the film's director, producer, and playwrights, along with Wirkola and David Leitch's reunion.

Combining Die Hard and Home Alone together, Violent Night follows a sledge-trained Santa Claus who engages in a combat against a team of mercenaries attempting to rob a wealthy family. In a film that aims to cast a different light on Santa—and probably the most historically accurate yet—the Christmas feature eventually became a box office success, grossing $75 million worldwide.

John Leguizamo leads the army of elite mercenaries as Jimmy Martinez, while Leah Brady plays Trudy, with whom Harbour's character develops a special bond with. Other cast members include Beverly D'Angelo as Gertrude, Edi Patterson as Alva, Cam Gigandet as Morgan Steel, Brendan Fletcher as Krampus, Alexander Elliot as Bert, Mitra Suri as Candy Cane, and Stephanie Sy as Sugarplum. Not to mention the adorable reindeers, who most definitely merits its own feature-length movie.

With Dead Snow and Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead, Wirkola successfully injected a horror element into the snowy landscape. With the addition of Violent Night, we can say that the film will be a holiday classic decades later. Although there have been a number of bloody Christmas films, Violent Night stands out for its perfect balance of gore, humor, and action.

If you missed Harbour's excellent performance in theaters, you can now welcome the festive Saint Nick into your home when it arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on January 24. Check out the trailer for Violent Night below: