It looks like 2022's biggest Christmas Holiday blockbuster is going to be a subversive action-comedy about Santa fighting a gang of professional criminals. The film in question is Violent Night, released in theaters on December 2, 2022. We've already seen trailers and clips that showcase its violent edge and dark humor, but it doesn't appear to all be blood and guts, as the Christmas spirit inherent to films of the holiday season is still present as ever. Audiences have a lot to look forward to in regard to how all these pieces will fit together. Bringing this exciting story to life is a great cast, listed below for your reading pleasure.

David Harbour as Santa

David Harbour is no stranger to action. He got his career rolling playing supporting characters in movies like The Equalizer, and even as a member of the CIA in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace. But he is best known for playing Sheriff Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things and starring in the 2019 Hellboy remake, not to mention his MCU role as Red Guardian which he will be reprising in the upcoming movie Thunderbolts. Needless to say, the actor isn't only quick and easy to cast in physical roles but is also incredibly entertaining to watch.

This particular version of Santa Claus has sort of let himself go after millennia of catering to people's never-ending wishes, leading to him becoming a bitter drunk. However, when a child is threatened, Santa has no choice but to go into action. It will be interesting to see how much Harbour's charisma lends to the bizarrely intriguing role of an action-orientated Saint Nicholas.

John Leguizamo as Mr. Scrooge

Anyone who is a fan of 90s cinema will likely be familiar with John Leguizamo. Besides appearing in films like Spawn and Baz Luhrmann's Romeo and Juliet, he is also known as the voice of Sid the sloth in the Ice Age franchise and as Aurelio in John Wick. Leguizamo is a very versatile actor with a lot of different roles under his belt. In Violent Night he plays Mr. Scrooge, a money-hungry villain who holds a family hostage so that he can access their fortune. Going up against David Harbour's bloody interpretation of Santa, it's safe to say John Leguizamo will be a worthy match. Audiences can probably anticipate a great push and pull between the two stars.

Beverly D'Angelo as Gertrude Lightstone

Another veteran actor joining the cast is Beverly D'Angelo, who's been in a wide range of productions ranging from some of the most light-hearted to the darkest films you could ever watch. On the one hand, she starred alongside Chevy Chase in the National Lampoon Vacation series, as the more common-sensed foil to Chase's comical buffoon. On the other hand, she was also in American History X, a film following a violent racist attempting to redeem himself and prevent his younger brother from going down the same horrible path he did. She's only seen in the Violent Night trailer for a brief moment but appears to be the matriarch of the family who gets robbed in the movie.

Alex Hassell as Jason Lightstone

Also making an appearance in the film is Alex Hassell, who is perhaps best recognized for his vast TV career, having had roles in big projects such as The Boys, where he played Translucent, and Netflix's adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Pop culture roles aside, the actor has also appeared on stage in an adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry IV Part I and Part II. In Violent Night, Hassell will play the role of Jason, the father of the innocent family attacked by Mr. Scrooge and his thugs. In the role of a hostage, Alex Hassell will be simultaneously trying to protect his family and, if he can, their fortune too.

Cam Gigandet and Edi Patterson as Morgan and Alva

Cam Gigandet plays Morgan who is Alva's movie-star boyfriend, whose macho personality poorly masks his cowardly instincts. Gigandet has a career spanning TV and film and you may recognize him for his role as James in Twilight or Jake Green in Ice. He is also set to star in Black Warrant this year, a film releasing on December 9, and he has a number of other projects in post-production with 2023 release dates. Also joining him in Violent Night is Edi Patterson, who's appearing in the role of Alva. Her character is the daughter of Gertrude and the sister Jason. Patterson has a lot of projects under her belt but is probably most recognized for her roles as Fran in Knives Out, Ms. Abbot in Vice Principals, and Judy Gemstone from The Righteous Gemstones. Known for her comedic talent, Patterson seems more than a good fit for the dark absurdist tone Violent Night is aiming for.

Alexis Louder as Linda Matthews

Alexis Louder's career began relatively recently but she already has some great credits to her name. Her most notable roles include playing Nicole Deptul in The Terminal List, Lisana in The Originals, and Ruth Williams in The Watchmen TV series. Appearing as Linda in Violent Night, Louder plays Jason's estranged partner who is forced to spend time with his family, so their daughter can have a happy Christmas. Of course, the strained relationship between them isn't going to stop her from being victimized by the villains. No, only an angry messed up Santa can help them now.

Leah Brady as Trudy Lightstone

Leah Brady is a child actor who might be recognized for her appearances in The Umbrella Academy and Erin's Guide to Kissing Girls. Brady will play the daughter of Jason and Linda who is one of the captives the villains take hostage. Unlike her parents, however, Trudy seems to be in communication with Santa and plays a big part in helping Santa save her family. To Harbour's disillusioned Santa, Trudy is the spark of innocence that will likely carry the Christmas spirit in this action-packed film.