Today, two new cast members have been announced to be joining Stranger Things star David Harbour in the upcoming holiday thriller Violent Night. Deadline is reporting that The Righteous Gemstones star Edi Patterson and Without Remorse star Cam Gigandet have signed on to be in the film.

The film will follow an elite team of mercenaries on Christmas Eve as they take a wealthy family hostage in their home. However, their plans go sideways when they discover that Santa Claus (Harbour) is in the house and is coming to save the family. Patterson and Gigandet are joining the previously announced cast of Harbour, John Leguizamo (Romeo + Juliet), Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation), Alex Haskell (Cowboy Bebop), and Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War).

Violent Night will be directed by Tommy Wirkola from a script by Patrick Casey and Josh Miller. As a director, Wirkola is most well known for directing films like the zombie horror-comedy Dead Snow and the science fiction film What Happened to Monday. He also directed the recently released action-comedy The Trip. Casey and Miller have also written both Sonic the Hedgehog and its upcoming sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Violent Night actually won’t be the writing pair’s first turn on the holiday, as they previously wrote the Christmas set horror-comedy series 12 Deadly Days together.

Patterson is best known for starring in the HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones, about a family of televangelists, alongside John Goodman and Danny McBride. She also serves as a writer on the show. Patterson has also appeared in a number of other shows like Vice Principals, The Fungies, We Bare Bears, Black-ish, The Last O.G., and Partners. Her film credits include Knives Out, Troop Zero, The Starling, and Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

Gigandet has most recently been seen in the Amazon Studios adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, alongside Michael B. Jordan and Guy Pearce. Another recent credit for the actor includes the Netflix thriller Dangerous Lies starring alongside Camila Mendes. He can also be seen in a number of upcoming films like Blowback, Black Warrant, Nine Bullets, Final Invasion, and Righteous Thieves.

Violent Night will be produced by David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, and Guy Danella for the 87North banner, with Universal Pictures’ Executive Vice President of Production Development Matt Reilly and Director of Production Development Tony Ducret overseeing the project.

Violent Night is currently slated for release on December 2.

