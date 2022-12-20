There have been many surprise box office successes this year. December was no different with the release of the rated-R action comedy Violent Night. The film, which saw an action-packed Santa played by Stranger Things' David Harbour, delighted audiences across the globe with its brilliant blend of John Wick level action and traditional Christmas cheer. Now, after being the rare film to make its budget back in a weekend, Violent Night is available to enjoy at home next to an open fire with its digital release. On all the major VOD services this new Christmas classic can be rented for $19.99 or purchased for $24.99.

When Violent Night was released earlier this month, no one could have predicted the festive fiery explosion this film would provide audiences with. It was beloved by both critics and audiences alike, the practical gory action was endlessly entertaining, and despite its rough exterior, Harbour was the perfect Santa spreading his own brand of Christmas cheer.

Universal has had an incredible year at the box office with hits like Jurassic World Dominion and Halloween Ends, but Violent Night might be their biggest success story of 2022. With the modest budget of $20 million, the holly and jolly bloodbath matched that in a weekend. This is before going on to make $55 million at the global box office, easily doubling its budget and then some. Even Against the mega release Avatar: The Way of Water, the film still jingle bell rocked to another $5 million this past weekend. It’s further proof that an amazing marketing campaign and showing confidence in your film makes all the difference. However, all that would be for nothing if this wasn’t a great film. Early showings for Violent Night also helped the film in the long run.

Thankfully, Violent Night in the vain of Black Christmas and modern horror gems like Better Watch Out is the next alternative Christmas Classic. The action, thrilling direction, and satisfyingly naughty gruesome kills could sell this film alone, but Violent Night’s well-written script never forgets what makes a Christmas film a classic holiday tradition — an emotionally sweet message and memorable characters. Violent Night has that and more under its fun blood-red Christmas tree.

Violent Night’s still killing it at the box office, but if you can’t make it out to the theater, you can rent or buy the film on Prime Video now. The trailer for Violent Night can be watched down below. You can also read Collider’s own review of the film here.