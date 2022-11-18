Have you been naughty or nice this year? Either way, we've got a gift for you! Collider can now exclusively reveal the new Dolby Cinemas poster for the David Harbour-led holiday thriller Violent Night. The new poster follows a similar style to the first design released back in September which saw Harbour's Santa smoking a candy cane. The new image features the classic Dolby logo adorned with festive Christmas lights as Harbour gleefully bites the head off of a delicious gingerbread cookie.

"We’re excited to reveal the exclusive Dolby Cinema artwork for Violent Night, an original thriller that you won’t want to miss in Dolby Cinema,” said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby. “This is a holiday movie like you’ve never seen before, with stunning visuals that come to life with Dolby Vision and action sequences that will leave you on the edge of your seat with the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. We can’t wait for moviegoers to experience this film in Dolby Cinema."

If the trailer for Violent Night is any indication, this is a holiday movie you're definitely going to want to see in theaters. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the jolly action thriller follows Harbour's world-weary Santa who's just about ready to give up on humanity after thousands of years of increasingly greedy Christmas wishes. However, when a little girl named Trudy Lightstone (Leah Brady) calls upon ol' Saint Nick for help when her family comes under attack on Christmas Eve, he may just get his Christmas spirit back.

Image via Universal

RELATED: David Harbour Is Santa Claus and He's Out for Blood in First ‘Violent Night’ Trailer

Early Reactions to Violent Night

Violent Night was screened at NYCC, and earlier this week Collider held a screening at Universal City Walk in California, and fans and critics alike are praising the festive romp, with early reactions calling it a new Christmas classic. Others are hyping up the film for its brutal action and Wirkola's expertly choreographed fight sequences.

Who Is In Violent Night?

In addition to Harbour and Brady, Violent Night stars Christmas Vacation's Beverly D'Angelo who plays Trudy's grandmother — whom she's presumably named after — Gertrude Lightstone. Alexis Louder and Alex Hassell star as Trudy's parents, while the rest of the Lightstone family is filled out by Cam Gigandet and Edi Patterson. Coming for the Lightstone fortune, and definitely landing on the naughty list, John Leguizamo leads the merry band of thieves taking Trudy's family hostage for the holidays.

You better watch out, because Santa Claus is coming to a theater near you when Violent Night arrives on December 2. You can see the new poster down below.