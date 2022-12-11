Universal’s Christmas-themed action-comedy Violent Night is making the most of the quiet before the storm, as it finished its second weekend of release at the number two spot domestically. The film is currently playing in over 3,700 theaters nationwide, and is expected to finish its sophomore weekend with $8.7 million.

Violent Night made $2.4 million on its second Friday, followed by $3.8 million on Saturday and an estimated $2.3 million on Sunday. The film’s running domestic total now stands at $26.6 million, against a reported budget of $20 million. Globally, the film has passed the $30 million mark.

The film received a solid B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds, which will presumably keep it chugging along at the box office until it arrives on digital, which is perhaps where it will find an even larger audience. Best described by Die Hard with Santa Claus, Violent Night has all the makings of not just a new cult hit, but also a holiday classic.

Praising the film’s darkly comedic tone, Collider’s Marco Vito Oddo wrote in his review, “Despite an uneven rhythm caused by its mix of ultraviolence and sentimental Christmas messages, Violent Night is still a solid holiday flick with the potential to spawn a new franchise."

Directed by Tommy Wirkola and starring David Harbour as a Viking-inspired Santa Claus, the film was sandwiched between two Disney behemoths — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water. While most studios chose to sit this period out, correctly anticipating a washout starting December 16, Universal’s clever call to put out a counter-programmer isn’t unlike what the studio pulled off by releasing the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise alongside the superhero spectacle Black Adam in October.

Violent Night also stars John Leguizamo (John Wick) as Scrooge, the leader of the mercenaries; Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop) as Jason Lightstone; Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War) as Jason’s estranged wife, Linda, and Leah Brady (The Umbrella Academy) as their daughter, Trudy, who forms a heartfelt bond with Santa and provides him with vital assistance as he attempts to dispatch the intruders. Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) plays Alva Lightstone; Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse) plays Morgan Lightstone and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise) stars as the imperious Lightstone matriarch, Gertrude.

