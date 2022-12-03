The holiday season means that classic Christmas specials will be playing on television all the time, but that doesn’t mean that genre fans are left out to dry. Many holiday action and horror films like Die Hard, Batman Returns, Gremlins, and Silent Night, Deadly Night have been reclaimed as legitimate holiday classics alongside traditional favorites like White Christmas and It’s A Wonderful Life. If you’re looking for a fun new holiday gorefest, Tommy Wirkola’s outrageous action-thriller Violent Night lets Santa Claus (David Harbour) unleash his brutality.

Violent Night examines an older, disheveled version of Santa that has more in common with John McClane (Bruce Willis) than you would think; he’s annoyed at children's greed, and hasn't been on good terms with his reindeer. In the midst of his Christmas Eve travels, Santa makes the mistake of spending a little too much time at the Lightstone family home. He’s caught in the middle of a violent robbery when the mercenary Mr. Scrooge (John Leguizamo) attempts to rob the wealthy head of the family Gertrude (Beverly D'Angelo) of her fortune.

While the obvious appeal of the film is seeing Harbour's grumpy action hero, Leguizamo is having just as much fun. The film is able to use his supposedly tragic backstory to lampoon how ridiculous the notion of Santa’s conceit is. While Leguizamo is definitely leaning into the type of eccentric bad guys that we often see in action movies, there’s more than a few references to classic Christmas villains. It fits within the festive nature of the film, and wonderfully ties into the theme of belief.

A Scrooge Of A Different Sorts

The name “Scrooge” is apt, because Leguizamo’s character seems to actually detest the holiday. He makes Christmas-themed puns and insults that might even make the Grinch cringe. While this is used for humorous purposes, it’s an important way to tie into Santa’s regrets about the season. It’s a period where commercialism is dominating the world, and Scrooge is just another stuck-up child who is mad that he didn’t get what he wanted.

In the opening scene, Santa drinks himself silly at a bar and comments about his resentment towards this generation of kids. He mentions that as soon as kids get what they want, they immediately decide that they want something else the next year. This turns out to literally be what Scrooge’s motivations are; after he ties up Santa, Scrooge reveals that his resentment towards both Santa and Christmas is because his father wasn’t able to give him presents after losing his job. He’s simply an overgrown bully like Scut Farkus (Zack Ward) in A Christmas Story, and he’s never gotten over his childhood resentment.

Even though he’s named after a famous Christmas villain, Scrooge isn’t any more mature than an overgrown kid given a lump of coal. Leguizamo plays into the idea that he’s just an immature, selfish kid, and has a great time chewing the scenery with childhood antics. Christmas villains like The Grinch don’t recognize what the holiday truly means, and Scrooge makes the same mistake by not appreciating what he had. However, Violent Night subverts this cliche, because Scrooge doesn’t find any redemption at the end.

Scrooge Is A Selfish Criminal

It’s fitting that Violent Night includes a brief reference to Die Hard, because Harbour gets to deliver the type of one-liners that John McClane would approve of. It only made sense that Leguizamo would get to debut his version of Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman). Similar to the famous Die Hard bad guy, Scrooge doesn’t really have any more complex motivations than greed. He claims to be a master criminal, but he’s really just an incompetent pawn who didn’t think out his heist that thoroughly ahead of time. There’s a particularly amusing moment when Bert (Alexander Elliot) questions his plan, forcing Scrooge to spare the innocent captives.

Similar to Gruber, Scrooge makes the mistake of underestimating his nemesis. Despite having a powerful group of mercenaries at his disposal and the resources of the home’s cameras and technology, he continues to discount that Santa is a real threat (and that he even exists in the first place). He’s similarly willing to sacrifice his goons. While the film references the first film, Scrooge and his minions’ escape on the back of snowmobiles is nearly identical to the sequence featuring Colonel William Stuart (William Sadler) in Die Hard 2.

Another Christmas classic that plays a pivotal role in Violent Night is Home Alone; Trudy (Leah Brady) mentions watching the film before Christmas, and learns a few lessons from Kevin MacCalister (Macaulay Culkin). She learns to use household items to conceive of traps when Scrooge’s minions track her down, and his wacky goons are just as incompetent as the Wet Bandits. Violent Night takes the Home Alone premise and turns it into a decidedly R-Rated direction.

Christmas Horror

Although Violent Night isn’t really a horror movie, it’s gory enough to almost qualify. It makes sense considering that Wirkola is one of the emerging horror directors of his generation thanks to his work on the Dead Snow franchise. During Scrooge’s final standoff with Santa, he essentially turns into Billy from Black Christmas or Billy Chapman from the Silent Night, Deadly Night series. He’s lost all sense of sanity, and essentially turns into an obsessive sociopath.

Scrooge also has twinges of the sort of general resentment toward kindness that made Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore) so despicable in It’s A Wonderful Life. Scrooge sees this day as just a normal day of operations, and feels no obligation to show any kindness. It’s a fun way to acknowledge the film’s message; Santa emerges victorious from their final battle because of the power of belief. Scrooge doesn’t really believe in anything.

Harbour is having the time of his life, and it would have been easy to simply pit him against a series of faceless goons. However, Leguizamo clearly understood the assignment, and does a great job at revamping the Christmas bad guy through an action-comedy lens. His complete commitment to the bit helps give Violent Night a genuine holiday vibe that will surely be celebrated by genre buffs for years to come.