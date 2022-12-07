Action-packed gore-fest Violent Night stars David Harbour as a more pessimistic Santa Claus than we're used to seeing. He is a foul-mouthed heavy drinker who has lost all faith in the people of the world due to an ever-growing naughty list. But as well as his dependence on alcohol, this incarnation also brings a dark history to Kris Kringle. The man was once a fierce warrior in desperate need of redemption before he donned the red hat. Although this is introduced to contextualize his ability to fight the bad guys (led by John Leguizamo) similarly to how John Wick is drawn out of retirement, it forces us to ask just how historically accurate this portrayal is to the lore of Santa and his many incarnations.

"You may be wondering why the red suit. Well, that's so bad guys can't see me bleed!" This already iconic line from 2016's Deadpool could just as easily apply to Violent Night. Both films share a successful blend of brutal gore, stylized action, and dark comedy, and with Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train director David Leitch serving as a producer on Violent Night, it's no surprise that these films are cut from the same cloth. Speaking of cloth, although both Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Santa wear red suits in their respective movies, their reasons for doing so are not necessarily the same.

Nicholas the Red

In the movie, young Trudy Lightstone (Leah Brady) asks Harbour's Santa about his life before taking on the mantle of Santa Claus. Confronted, we're shown flashbacks of his past as a Norse warrior with blood on his hands and a hammer affectionately nicknamed Skullcrusher. He mentions to Trudy that he and Mrs. Claus have been together for around 1100 years, placing this flashback at the earlier end of the Viking invasions, and tells her that he used to go by another name that translates to "Nicholas the Red." In terms of historical and folkloric accuracy, many viewers might assume that Violent Night's depiction of Santa fails with this early detail. However, the idea that Santa wore exclusively green before Coca-Cola's marketing branded him in red in the 1930s is the actual myth. In this instance, Violent Night is correct. Coke merely solidified the idea of Santa in red, before which the character was seen in a variety of colors, but especially red.

Santa Claus's Norse and Celtic Roots

Later in the movie, while wounded from the present-day fight, Harbour's Father Christmas removes his iconic suit to stitch up a cut on his torso. In doing so, he reveals a tapestry of tattoos that would make even Dwayne Johnson jealous. Santa's tattoos cover his chest, shoulders, and arms, and are mostly of Norse runes and Celtic symbols. But how accurate is this depiction of Santa's culture and origins according to folklore? As the character states in the film, he goes by many names (Sinterklaas, Weihnachtsmann, Jolly Old Saint Nick) which alludes to the fact that the Santa we know today is a culmination of many figures from various histories and folklore. Although Violent Night only sparingly sets out to share the actual history of the character, it establishes the canon that all of these legends are true, and that he has been the same Santa Claus represented by all the various cultures and communities throughout the ages. Then how did he arrive at the iconic look we associate him with today?

First, there's Yuletide, the Norse season that gave us yule logs and carol singing. This festival used the early-pagan imagery of Odin, with his white beard, long cloak, and the idea that he travels through the sky. Odin himself has been depicted in several movies, most notably by Sir Anthony Hopkins in the MCU's Thor series, and by Richard Schiff in the video game God of War: Ragnarök. Yuletide was celebrated widely among Germanic and Scandinavian countries, solidifying Harbour's particular incarnation of Santa as having Norse roots.

Saint Nicholas

Then there's the real Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of children. Believed to have been born sometime around 280 A.D. in Patara, near Myra (now modern-day Turkey), St Nicholas became the subject of many magical gift-giving legends as a result of his famous generosity. Much like present-day Saint Nick, St Nicholas was said to have given away most of his wealth in order to spread joy among those who needed it most. The anniversary of his death (December 6th) was celebrated and considered a lucky day to make large purchases or get married, and he became the most popular saint in Europe by the Renaissance. His notoriety as a saint even withstood the Protestant Reformation, becoming particularly celebrated in the Netherlands, linking back to the Germanic roots of Odin and Yuletide. For this reason, it is entirely plausible that Violent Night's Santa, the Yuletide image of Odin, and the real Saint Nicholas were one and the same.

Image via Universal Pictures

However, despite the film taking the time to honor the character's dense and complex history, there is one glaring addition that prevents it from being a truly accurate representation of the lore that has come before. Santa has never been synonymous with the ability to fight. For a period, according to the National Geographic, St. Nicholas was used to scare children into being good, portrayed as Ru-klaus (Rough Nicholas), Aschenklas (Ashy Nicholas), and Pelznickel (Furry Nicholas). This, however, didn't stick, nor was he a trained bloodthirsty warrior in these depictions. Harbour's Santa brings enough creative fight choreography and gore to rival Amazon's The Boys (from which you might have recognized Violent Night's Alex Hassell AKA Translucent), but despite his links with Odin and the Norsemen, Santa has always been known for keeping the red on his suit and not on his hands. The fun of Violent Night, of course, comes from the subversion of expectations, and the film suggests that his bloody past has been a well-kept secret for over a millennium. In short, writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller give their unique version of Santa the fresh backstory required to contextualize his skills and inner demons, taking some creative liberties along the way. Ultimately, it makes for a strong and cohesive character and story.

The Anglicization of St. Nicholas

While much of Europe adopted St. Nicholas as their symbol for the Christmas season, England favored the personification of festive cheer, Father Christmas. Britain's new-world colonies saw countless European immigrants in the 17th and 18th centuries and with them came the Dutch depiction of Sint Nikolaas, or Sinter Klaas for short. Sinter Klaas was Anglicized to Santa Claus in 1773. By the 1850s, the American Santa Claus and the British Father Christmas were merged to become the same person, meaning Harbour's Celtic tattoos could either have been inspired by the Norse invasions of the Celtic isles in the late 8th century or even by the adoption of Santa Claus in Britain within the last 200 years.

Image via Universal Pictures

Too Many Questions to Answer

Between Die Hard, Lethal Weapon, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and even The Nice Guys, tongue-in-cheek action and Christmas have gone hand-in-hand for years. How then did Violent Night still manage to shock audiences with its crude humor and gruesome spin on the festive flick? In recent years, most films to feature Santa have been targeted at families, but with every incarnation of Santa comes difficulties. Questions like "how has Santa been around for so long?" and "why do grown-ups not believe in him?" plague these movies, and each one must answer them for itself. Arthur Christmas establishes a long family lineage of Santas who have been working the industrial-scale operation for generations, Klaus suggests a reclusive toy-maker only became the famous figure in the 19th century, and The Santa Clause comes with a bottomless sack of unanswered questions and confusing contradictions. What makes Violent Night special is that it confidently implies a full and rich backstory of both good and bad events, without detailing the past too much. Its backstory is only briefly referenced in order to service the present-day story, and wherever such plot-holes rear their heads, Harbour Ho-ho-hos, "Christmas magic. I don't fully understand it myself."

Although Violent Night's mission is to turn the conventional image of the harmless and polite Santa Claus upside down, it respects its audience enough to ground the larger-than-life version in real-world lore and history. Ironically, by doing so, it makes this movie one of the most accurate depictions of the thousand-year-old symbol we've seen on our screens. With the exception of his bloodthirsty past as a pillaging Viking of course!