The screening is Wednesday, November 16 at 7:30pm at the Universal Citywalk and everyone attending gets free popcorn, soda, and parking.

If you’ve been looking forward to watching David Harbour kill a lot of bad people as Santa Claus in director Tommy Wirkola’s (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) Violent Night, I’ve got some great news. Collider is teaming up with Universal Pictures for a free early screening next week at the Universal Citywalk, and we’ve got Tommy Wirkola for the post-screening Q&A!

I’ve seen Violent Night and it’s the kind of movie you want to see with a big crowd, so you can share in the bloody mayhem and brutal action scenes. Violent Night also stars John Leguizamo, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, and Beverly D’Angelo.

Our screening is Wednesday, November 16 at 7:30pm at the Universal CityWalk Hollywood and everyone attending gets free popcorn, soda, and parking thanks to Universal!

If you’d like to get free tickets to our early screening, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Violent Night.” In the body of the email, please include your name and if you'd like to bring a guest. We'll contact the people that won tickets on Sunday, November 13.

Violent Night was produced by 87North, and they’re pretty awesome at crafting fun action movies, since they previously made Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

As you can see in the Violent Night trailer below, the film is about Santa Claus (Harbour) protecting a family on Christmas Eve after a team of mercenaries breaks into the family compound. It doesn't go well for the mercenaries.

Violent Night is in theaters on December 2.