Some naughty kids get a piece of coal. For the far worse ones, Santa’s got a special gift. You’ll find it soon enough in Violent Night. Watch how the bright and silent night of noel turns into a dark, bloody mess in this all-new Christmas movie. Featuring Stranger Things’ favorite star David Harbour as the man, the myth, the legend, the black comedy action film follows ol' Saint Nick as he tries to save Christmas and a family when they are attacked by a group of dangerous criminals. If you have never seen Santa in a badass role before (not counting Bad Santa), then this is the golden opportunity to see the lively Father Christmas on a mission.

Violent Night is directed by Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, both known for earlier writing for Sonic the Hedgehog film series. The movie also stars John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Leah Brady, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D'Angelo in various roles. This Christmas, get ready for a wild, explosive, and Violent Night. Here’s where, when, and how you can catch the man in action.

Image via Universal

Related:David Harbour Takes a Bite Out of Christmas in New 'Violent Night' Poster [Exclusive]

Is Violent Night in Movie Theaters?

Violent Night is being released by Universal Pictures exclusively in theaters on Friday, December 2, 2022. The movie earlier premiered at the New York Comic Con on October 7, 2022, and some lucky fans also got the chance to catch our early screening of the film on November 16 at the Universal Citywalk. For those of you who haven't had a chance to watch the movie yet, read on for more details.

Violent Night Showtimes

You can use the following links to look for showtimes and tickets at a theater near you:

Fandango

Regal

AMC

Cinemark

Cineplex

Is Violent Night Streaming online?

Unfortunately, no. As of now, there’s no official announcement of a streaming release for Violent Night. It might or might not become available on any of the popular streaming services, or it could go straight to Peacock (since it’s a Universal Pictures distribution). But all that is speculation, and we’ll have to wait for any news on the streaming release of the Christmas movie.

Watch the Violent Night Trailer

The official trailer of Violent Night, released in October 2022 lives up to its name and is very action-packed. When we are introduced to the lovable red-dressed old man in the opening scene, it’s hard to expect a complete turnaround in his manners in the next few scenes. If he’s adorable and loving to the nice kids, he is equally dangerous to the naughty ones, one that you don’t want to mess with. The nearly three-minute clip more or less touches upon the whole plot and we find out what’s about to happen. But that’s not really the actual story. The real excitement of this Christmas movie is watching Saint Nick in a disposition that we are not used to. As the trailer hints, Violent Night is surely looking like an all-rounded entertainer with comedy, action, thrill, and all the holiday spirit.

When Will Violent Night Arrive on Digital or DVD/VOD?

So far, there’s no update on the physical media release of Violent Night. Like most movies, the DVD/Blu-ray release of this movie could (and should) also happen 120-180 days from the theatrical release. You can watch this space for the latest news on the VOD/DVD release of Violent Night.

Related:'Violent Night': David Harbour Promises One Naughty Santa Claus In New Featurette

What Is Violent Night about?

Image via Universal Pictures

Violent Night is a grungy showcase of the other side of Santa Claus that kids (or even adults) don’t expect. This will not be your regular, happy, and cheery Christmas movie, as the name rightly suggests. But it’s set on Christmas and despite all the firepower and fights, it drives the essence of the festival. The plot follows Santa on Christmas Eve as he rides around the world on his sleigh, on his yearly duty of giving away gifts. But when he lands at a particular family estate, he is held at gunpoint by a mercenary. If he’s not already disappointed at his night’s schedule being disrupted, he soon discovers that a group of very bad people has held the entire family hostage, including a little girl. And so, Santa dons his unseen persona and takes the attackers down. And thus, Christmas shall be saved once again by Santa and peace shall be restored on earth once again. Watch the movie to find out how far he has to go to set things straight.

More Movies About Oddball Santas That You Can Watch Right Now

After hearing about Violent Night, you might be wondering if there are more such strange and odd interpretations of the lovable Christmas man. Yes, there are, and quite a few of them. Fair warning, each of these movies could change the way you look at Saint Nick.

Christmas Evil (1980): Also known as You Better Watch Out (original title), this holiday movie is about a toy maker who cherishes the Christmas spirit and is obsessed with the idea of Santa Claus. When he is duped by his co-workers, he assumes the role of Father Christmas and goes on a killing spree, punishing the bad people and gifting the “good ones”. Though it’s about a madman dressed up as Santa, a trope used many times in the following years, Christmas Evil is an original Christmas slasher with a cult following. Be warned, some scenes from this movie can be disturbing in some scenes. Written and directed by Lewis Jackson, the movie stars Brandon Maggart as the evil Santa Claus, along with Jeffrey DeMunn, Dianne Hull, and Andy Fenwick in various roles.

Watch on Roku

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984): Imagine Santa coming down your chimney not with a bag of toys but an axe in hand! That’s sure to give you the creeps. Silent Night, Deadly Night follows an orphan who grows up to become a psychotic killer and goes on a murder spree on Christmas night dressed as Santa. This psychological slasher holiday film is kind of a classic in the horror genre and has a cult following. The first movie spawned several sequels and spin-offs but the original one remains the most popular. Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr., this 1984 film stars Robert Brian Wilson, Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick, Toni Nero, Linnea Quigley, Britt Leach, and Leo Geter in various roles.

Rent on Amazon

Santa's Slay (2005): As whacky as this may sound, the Santa in this movie is not an old family man from the North Pole. In fact, he’s the devil’s son who lost a battle and as punishment, he must be “nice” and deliver gifts to kids on earth for 1000 years. As his contract is about to expire in 2005, Santa/Satan goes on a killing spree, using various holiday-themed festive stunts. With WWE wrestler Bill Goldberg playing the role of the muscular Santa Claus, driving a beastly hell-deer, Santa’s Slay (get the pun?) is as hilarious as it can get for a holiday comedy slasher movie. Written and directed by David Steiman, the movie also stars Douglas Smith, Emilie de Ravin, Robert Culp, Saul Rubinek, and Dave Thomas, among others.

Rent on Amazon