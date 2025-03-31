There has been an incredible evolution and growth of violence within television. The act is no longer used just for background chaos and cheap thrills. In some of the most explicit shows on TV, violence is a tool of provocation for tension, intense emotion, and a deep dive into the human psyche. Whether it's guns blazing, a fierce hand-to-hand battle, or a scene so graphic that it turns the stomach, some series have boldly pushed the boundaries of what is acceptable on television.

Many brutal shows challenge their audience’s comfort zone, leaving a lasting impression. Series like Game of Thrones, where war, revenge, and betrayal are prominent features, and Hannibal, a series where murders are so disturbingly elegant that it often resembles a work of art. These two and those present on this list, aren't just examples of shocking entertainment—they’re masterclasses in how violence can serve a story, provoke emotion and thought, and develop a complex character.

10 'Blood-C' (2011)

Created by: CLAMP and Production I.G

Blood-C graced fans' screens with a clash of intense action scenes and daunting tension. The horror series centers on Saya Kisaragi (Nana Mizuki), a clumsy and sweet girl by day and a sword-wielding defender by night. As Saya protects her village from monstrous creatures known as Elder Bairns, hidden truths begin to unravel, turning her world upside down.

Blood-C is known for its incredibly visceral action scenes that can leave some viewers shaken. The series combines elements of horror, mystery, and action, to produce a build-up of some rather climactic revelations. Blood-C does not shy away from violence, as Elder Bairns mercilessly slaughters humans in a haunting fashion. The show earns its spot among the most violent shows of all time, due to the series' almost hilarious amount of gore, and willingness to push the boundaries of animated horror.

9 'Oz' (1997–2003)

Created by: Tom Fontana