Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming anime film Violet Evergarden: The Movie, which will be bringing an end to the tear-jerking story of the titular character and will be arriving on Netflix next month.

The much beloved series takes place in this alternate 20th century Europe and follows Violet Evergarden, a retired soldier that has only ever been treated as a weapon. When she is forced to integrate into civilian life after she loses her arms in battle, she goes to work as an Auto Memory Doll, a person (can be either human or mechanical) that helps others by writing for them.

Here she tries to learn how to understand human feelings, especially the phrase her presumed dead major, Gilbert Bougainvillea, said to her: "I love you." Violet has struggled with the idea that Gilbert is dead, and is set on finding what it means for her to live and sharing it with him. The new trailer showcases her drive to reunite with her Major as well as the absolutely stunning animation from Kyoto Animation, who has also helmed the other adaptations of the story.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best Anime TV Series on Netflix Right Now

The Violet Evergarden series began as a series of light novels that ran from 2015 to 2020 written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. The series was adapted into an anime series in 2018 by Kyoto Animation and also received a film called Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll. The series both in print and animation has won numerous awards, with the light novel winning the Kyoto Animation Award for "Best Novel" as well as winning "Best Animation" at the 2019 Cruchyroll Anime Awards.

Even Violet Evergarden: The Movie is already winning awards with it winning "Excellent Animation of the Year" at the Japanese Academy Awards and the "Excellence Award in Animation" at the Japan Media Arts Festival. Both the series and previous film are available on Netflix. Violet Evergarden: The Movie will be joining them and will also mark the last chapter in the tale of Violet. The film will star Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden as well as Daisuke Namikawa, Takehito Koyasu, Hidenobu Kiuchi, Haruka Tomatsu, Koki Uchiyama, Aya Endô, Minori Chihara, Kaori Mizuhashi, and Rina Satô, all of who are reprising their roles from the previous anime adaptations.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie will premiere on Netflix on October 13. Watch the brand new official trailer for the film down below.

KEEP READING: New ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Video Introduces the Heroes of the Disney+ Series

Share Share Tweet Email

'Dune' and 'No Time to Die' Land China Release Dates This could be a huge boost to the bottom line of both big budget blockbusters.

Read Next