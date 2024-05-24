The Big Picture Hulu's new dating series "Virgin Island" is now open for applications seeking hot young virgins eager to explore their sexuality.

The show, produced by ITV America, will challenge contestants' celibacy through romantic endeavors with unexpected twists.

Potential authenticity concerns arise with the straightforward application process of directly asking about contestants' virginity.

Hulu has just announced that applications for its new dating series Virgin Island is now open. The show is seemingly about attractive and confident singles who have never had sex before and are trying to spice up that part of their lives for the first time. So, basically, the whole idea of the show is to put a group of hot young virgins on an island, where they desperately try to find the one that they’ve been waiting for.

The first installment of the new reality TV show will have 10 episodes. The contestants will be expected to go on dates and participate in a variety of romantic endeavors in a bid to test their celibacy. So it’s safe to assume that the show will be more than just thirst traps and there’s a lot of drama to come. Hulu describes the show in the following words:

“As the cast finds heartfelt connections and explores their varying reasons for waiting, there will be plenty of unexpected twists, including new arrivals and departures, all culminating in a dramatic finale where burgeoning relationships are put to the test.”

Contestant applications for the Virgin Island are now open for U.S. residents from ages 21 and above. Unlike other dating shows, it is difficult to imagine the type of contestants the show is aiming for, as most people who are celibate by choice generally have religious or moral reasons for it, and wouldn’t be comfortable compromising their values on TV. But, it’s possible that they’re after those who would consider giving up a lifetime of control for a potential career in reality TV — which is not a bad deal because they’re ultimately being hooked up with like-minded people.

From the Makers Of Love Island

The only problem here is that there’s no real way of confirming if the potential contestants are actually virgins or not. The online application form is quite straightforward in the sense that it directly asks questions like, “Are you a virgin?” and “Are you a religious person?” This honestly does not seem like the most scientific approach to verifying someone’s chastity. So, it’s not yet clear how the producers are going to do their due diligence for the sake of authenticity.

The show is being produced by ITV America, the same people behind shows like Queer Eye and Love Island USA, in collaboration with Plimsoll Productions, under executive producers Grant Mansfield, Karen Plumb and Alan Eyres. Virgin Island is all set to premiere on Hulu alongside other popular dating shows such as TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, The Bachelor, and Love Island.

A similar series to Virgin Island titled Intimacy Retreat is also under development by Channel 4, and it too has lately been on the hunt for virgins. They’ve actually had to backtrack and revisit their initial requirements owing to the difficulty in finding contestants who would want to participate. Ultimately, the UK broadcasters had to modify the requirements to let non-virgins in as well. k aHowever, the best we can do is wait to see what trajectory the upcoming reality TV show Virgin Island chooses for itself.

The show will stream on Hulu once the ball finally gets rolling. For now, all eyes are on Virgin Island's application process, which is very simple and anyone who qualifies can apply on Casting Crane.

