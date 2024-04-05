Virgin River is the story of fresh starts, small-town life and, above all, romance, with nurse practioner Mel, who left behind her life in Los Angeles to begin a new life in the titular small town. The Netflix original first premiered in 2019 and is based on the series of books of the same name by Robyn Carr, and it has been a consistent hit for the streaming platform. Five seasons have already aired, and Season 6 is currently in the works, with a prequel series also on the way.

Time moves slowly in the pastoral Northern California town of Virgin River. However, despite its easy, small-town pace of life, the plot of the series is anything but. With five seasons behind it, Virgin River has plenty of standout episodes, from Mel and Jack's relationship unfolding in the early seasons to major plot twists that have become synonymous with the series. The best of them highlight the strengths which have made the show such a hit.

Virgin River Release Date December 6, 2019 Creator Sue Tenney Cast Alexandra Breckenridge , Martin Henderson , Colin Lawrence , Tim Matheson , Ben Hollingsworth , marco grazzini Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

10 "Talk to Me"

Season 4, Episode 8

Image via Netflix

In “Talk to Me,” Mel (Alexandra Breckenrdige) met with Nate (Dan Payne) and apologized for getting involved in his relationship with Joey (Jenny Cooper), and Mel decided to surprise Joey by planning a wedding for her and Nate. At the same time, Mel was concerned about Jack’s (Martin Henderson) drinking and confronted him about it, and he promised to stop, a promise he ultimately didn’t keep. Meanwhile, Denny (Kai Bradbury) finds various documents in Doc’s (Tim Matheson) room, including tax returns, and snaps photos of them.

Overall, “Talk to Me” was a sweet episode centered on Joey and Nate’s wedding, with a little bit of drama injected into it, the episode very much dealt with betrayal, trust and dishonesty, from Denny’s behavior to Jack’s struggle to keep his promise to Mel to stop drinking. It ended on a cliffhanger, as Jack failed to show up for the wedding and wasn’t answering his phone, leaving Mel justifiably worried and upset.

9 "Blown Away"

Season 2, Episode 10

Image via Netflix

Mel seeks more information about Spencer’s (Chad Rook) death from Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) in the season two finale “Blown Away,” while she and Jack confess their love for each other and decide to officially be in a relationship. Doc and Hope (Annette O'Toole) decide to renew their vows, and Preacher (Colin Lawrence) decides to stay in Virgin River after being offered a job in San Francisco and initially accepting it. The episode also addressed the aftermath of Paige’s (Michelle Logan) departure.

“Blown Away” was a quintessential Virgin River season finale, with major changes for many of its characters. After a tumultuous start to the series with plenty of disagreements and fighting, it was nice to see Doc and Hope reconcile and share sweet, romantic moments with each other; and it was clear to the audience that they belonged together. Some of the episode’s funniest, most light-hearted moments came as Connie confronted Lizzie and Ricky about their sex lives, which gave this episode a nice balance between hilarious and sincere moments.

8 "Unexpected Endings"

Season 1, Episode 10

Image via Netflix

In the Season 1 finale, “Unexpected Endings,” Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) and Jack had a conversation about her pregnancy, and Hope accidentally shared the news with more than one person, most notably Mel before Jack was able to tell her himself. Mel also discovered that Doc had added her name to the practice. Meanwhile, Paige opened up to Preacher about her past and revealed she and her son had moved to Virgin River after fleeing her abusive ex.

“Unexpected Endings” was a solid ending to Virgin River’s first season and a great setup for what came next. The episode was a good look at Jack’s integrity, as he promised to support Charmaine, but her pregnancy still complicated his new — and seemingly inevitable — relationship with Mel. And while Hope continued to cause trouble for Virgin River, especially Mel, Jack and Charmaine, even if it was accidental, Mel and Doc’s relationship improved as she was officially welcomed into his practice.

7 "Everybody Has a Secret"

Season 1, Episode 9

Image via Netflix

In “Everybody Has a Secret,” Hope encourages Charmaine to speak to Jack, then tries to convince Jack to read Charmaine’s letter, and Preacher confronts Paige about the information he discovered about her, such as the ID he found with her photo but a different name. Meanwhile, Mel and Doc work together to help a family they suspect was made ill by contaminated groundwater, all while Mel’s trial period working at Doc’s practice nears its end.

As season one built towards its conclusion, things only got more dramatic, from relationships to harrowing medical scenarios to characters’ pasts catching up with them. Mel and Doc had a much-needed conversation about their working relationship, and despite their differences and conflicts, they proved they could work well together for the sake of their patients. Meanwhile, Hope, already with a reputation for meddling, only made it worse as she ended up in the middle of Jack and Charmaine’s relationship.

6 "Father Christmas"

Season 5, Episode 12

Image via Netflix

The town of Virgin River put their differences aside and came together to celebrate the holidays in “Father Christmas,” and their families joined in the festivities. Mel confronted Everett (John Allen Nelson) about the possibility that he was her biological father, but the man she met and spoke to claimed he wasn’t Everett. Meanwhile, Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) tells her mother about her pregnancy and Charmaine gives birth to her twin boys, with help from Mel and Doc.

“Father Christmas” was a fitting holiday episode, with equal parts small-town holiday charm and surprising twists. Mel and Jack’s first Christmas together was a memorable one, in a way only possible in Virgin River. One of the episode’s sweetest moments came as Mel asked Doc to walk her down the aisle when she and Jack eventually get married, a sweet reminder of how far they had come since Mel’s tumultuous early days working with him.

5 "Trial by Fire"

Season 5, Episode 5

Image via Netflix

In “Trial by Fire,” the situation became more dire as wildfires crept closer and threatened Virgin River, and its citizens banded together to do whatever they could to protect the town, all while tensions ran high. Meanwhile, Brie (Zibby Allen) had a difficult day in court as she pressed charges against an ex for raping her, and Mel, suspicious that something was wrong, gave herself a sonogram and discovered she was experiencing a miscarriage.

“Trial by Fire” was a highlight of Virgin River’s fifth season, with high stakes for the town. It was a great episode about strength, with everyone battling the impending fire, but female strength especially, demonstrated through Mel and Brie. Mel allowed herself to grieve only briefly and put her feelings aside to continue to help the people of Virgin River, while Brie took the stand in her trial and refused to balk.

4 "Heroes Rise"

Season 5, Episode 6

Image via Netflix

The wildfires move closer in “Heroes Rise,” and the town gathers at Jack’s bar to seek shelter and wait for updates. Hope proposed a bold plan to protect the town using water planes, then later organized an evacuation when the fire jumped the river. Mel and Jack rescue Ava (Libby Osler) and baby Chloe from a burning home, and after struggling to perform a procedure, Doc admits to Cameron that he was slowly losing his eyesight because of macular degeneration.

“Heroes Rise” was one of the best episodes of Season 5, as well as Virgin River as a whole, especially for the series’ numerous characters. The wildfire plot gave almost every character their chance to stand out, making the episode’s title an especially fitting one, and many of them made selfless decisions which put their own lives in danger in order to save someone else. And great moments from the show’s characters also meant impressive performances from its cast.

3 "Into the Light"

Season 1, Episode 8

Image via Netflix

When a thunderstorm caused a power outage, the whole town gathered at Jack’s bar, and Preacher looked into Paige’s past and discovered she was a wanted fugitive. Flashbacks showed the aftermath of Mel’s car accident with her husband and explained Mel’s unease during the storm, especially why she was afraid to drive and chose to walk to Jack’s instead, and she confided in her sister that she was developing feelings for Jack.

“Into the Light” was a great episode about community, with everyone coming together to pass the time without power but also take care of each other. It was also a powerful episode about Mel’s past and her grief. The scenes depicting her husband’s injuries and death were heartbreaking, and it was understandable that the storm dredged up painful memories and that she was hesitant to pursue a relationship with Jack.

2 "...and Found"

Season 1, Episode 3

Image via Netflix

“…and Found” picked up immediately where the previous episode left off, with Chloe discovering that Lilly (Lynda Boyd) was the mother of baby Chloe, who had been abandoned at Doc’s practice in the series premiere. Mel considered serving as Chloe’s foster mother while struggling with her grief at the same time. Flashbacks showed her experience with stillbirth, and she ultimately opened to Lily about the experience and her grief. Meanwhile, Jack tries to convince Mel to stay in town.

Tension between Doc and Mel only increased in “…and Found,” with him frustrated with her for notifying social services of Chloe’s abandonment and determined to continue to do things his way, and by extension, Hope was frustrated with Doc for being so difficult. Despite their fighting, Doc and Hope were entertaining to watch. But the most compelling parts of the episode were those dealing with Mel’s past, finally revealing the extent of her loss.

1 "The Long Goodbye"

Season 4, Episode 12

Image via Netflix

Mel accepted Jack’s proposal in season four finale “The Long Goodbye,” and they got the results of their paternity test, confirming Jack was the father of Mel’s baby. Meanwhile, Lizzie organized a sendoff for Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey) and spoke to Denny about his secret. Cameron (Mark Ghanime) resigns and Doc pressures Hope into hiring an aide to help her at home. Charmaine admitted Jack wasn't the father of the twins she was pregnant with.

“The Long Goodbye” was a great way to end the season and a solid episode on its own, with huge moments all around, especially for Jack and Mel, as they got engaged and received the news they’d been hoping for. But it wasn’t all positive. It wouldn’t be Virgin River, especially a season finale, without some twists, and Charmaine’s revelation about the twins’ paternity is about as big a twist as it gets.

Virgin River can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: The 10 Best Needle Drops in 'Virgin River'