Alexandra Breckenridge's Melinda Monroe and Martin Henderson's Jack Sheridan prepare for their highly anticipated wedding in the trailer for the upcoming sixth season of Virgin River, set to arrive on Netflix on December 19. The drama and romance continue in the titular town with Season 6, which will consist of 10 episodes. The sixth season is also set to transport viewers back to the 1970s, with Jessica Rothe starring as the younger version of Mel's mother, Sarah, and Callum Kerr as the younger counterpart of Mel's father, Everett.

The trailer for Virgin River Season 6 begins with Jack looking dapper in his tuxedo, with Mel looking forward to their future together. It teases new beginnings for the characters, as Tim Matheson's Vernon "Doc" Mullins toasts about "second chances" and "second chapters." The earlier seasons of Virgin River saw the couple navigate the ups and downs of their relationship, but for Season 6, both Mel and Jack are saying yes to forever against the picturesque backdrop of their outdoor ceremony.

"Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s," the official synopsis for Season 6 reads.

‘Virgin River’ Gets Early Season 7 Renewal Ahead of Season 6 Premiere