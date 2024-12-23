Ever since Virgin River debuted on the streaming giant Netflix about five years ago, it has earned so much love worldwide, with fans and critics alike praising the storyline and beloved characters. While the latest chapter has no rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, Seasons 4 and 5 have 100% and 80%, respectively. Not to mention, millions of viewers keep tuning in to the rom-drama, contributing even more to its success and which has led to the development of a prequel series that will tell the origin story of Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) parents, Everett (Callum Kerr) and Sarah’s (Jessica Rothe) romance.

It appears that there may even be more Virgin River spinoffs to come, as showrunner Patrick Sean Smith recently admitted to Swooon that he’s thinking “all the time” about ways of expanding the show's universe. In his words:

“It’s a rich world with rich characters. Putting romance forward feels like there’s a ton of potential. And that’s to Robyn Carr’s credit. Each book focuses on a different couple in every book. And what Sue Tenney did very smartly was take characters from the first couple of books and then putting them into an ensemble. But, I mean, there’s huge potential. It’s a great story engine.”

Robyn Carr’s Virgin River novels inspired the longest-running scripted production on Netflix, which began in December 2019. For the series of the same name, Carr teamed up with creator and co-showrunner Sue Tenney. She is also one of the series’ executive producers, alongside Tenney, Smith, Christopher E. Perry, Roma Roth, Jocelyn Freid, Amy Palmer Robertson, Erin Cardillo, and Richard Keith.

Another Robyn Carr Novel Adaptation Is in The Works

Image via Netflix

About two months before the premiere of Virgin River Season 6, it was announced that Carr and fellow series EP Roth had teamed up for another TV series adaptation. The deal was to develop a show based on the bestselling author’s Thunder Point novels, which tells the story of Hank Cooper, a man who travels to the titular town to attend an old friend's funeral. Unbeknownst to Hank, something unexpected awaits him in the town, as he never expected to inherit a desired property within the community. Given his constant travels, the protagonist wouldn't care too much about the house until he finds himself involved with a woman from Thunder Point. He will then decide to stay and figure out the truth behind the puzzling inheritance introduced in his life.

