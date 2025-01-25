Virgin River first arrived on Netflix in 2019, and it's been going strong since. Six seasons in, and Virgin River has introduced us with some wholesome characters, from Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), the nurse practitioner and birthing specialist who comes to Virgin River from Los Angeles, to Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), an ex-Marine and now a bar owner in Virgin River who falls head over heels for Mel. There's an array of other lovable characters that represent the residents of the fictional Northern Californian town of Virgin River, but they're not the only reason this show is so great.

With a lot of content nowadays being fast-paced, violent, and dark, it's normal to have days when we want to watch something lighter, even soapy. While Virgin River is often melodramatic, has some plot holes, and indulges in unusual timelines, these are things that make it perfect, regardless of its imperfections. The reasons why Virgin River is Netflix's best drama at the moment prove that imperfections are also OK.

10 It Doesn't Claim to Be Perfect

But Comfort Shows Can't Always Be

As mentioned, Virgin River does have an unusual timeline, which is best seen by Charmaine's (Lauren Hammersley) pregnancy. She announces her pregnancy at the end of season one, and gives birth to twins in season five, which realistically have three or four years between them; however, in the show, it seems only five months have passed. Even Charmaine says at one point: "I feel like I've been pregnant for years." This shows that even the showrunners and writers have some sense of humor about their potential timeline conundrum.

Without wondering about the timeline or its events, Virgin River makes viewers forget about such problems. People have rarely opened up about its imperfections, and everyone who has, has likely given up watching the show altogether. To fans who've stuck around, the show may have a timeline issue, but it's not so big that it'd make them give up watching it. Virgin River doesn't claim perfection, and it doesn't have to; it's comforting enough for everyone to overlook it - at least for now.

9 It Covers More Than Just Romance

Friendship Is Often at the Heart of the Show

While Mel and Jack's romance is the main plot point of most seasons, their relationships with other people are also emphasized and developed. Mel and her sister Joey (Jenny Cooper) become even closer through conflict in a couple of seasons; Jack and his sister Brie (Zibby Allen) establish a better and closer relationship after she moves to Virgin River. Beyond Mel and Jack, there's the "Sewing Circle," a group of women who have been best friends for decades and their friendship is often put to the test, especially when Hope (Annette O'Toole) starts arguing.

There are many characters, and they're all intertwined, connected by this beautiful small town. Each season shows the various friendships in the Virgin River community and how much those people care for each other on the level of the entire town. From the Sewing Circle supporting their friend Muriel with her illness diagnosis to Mel and Brie becoming best friends over time, the show is a lot more than just Jack and Mel's whirlwind romance.

8 It Showcases Characters of All Ages

Though There's an Emphasis on Older Characters

A small town in Northern California will naturally have people of all ages living there, and Virgin River actually shows that. Its characters range from their childhood years to the late sixties, with the majority being older town residents; this can be rare for a romantic series, which often puts people in their mid or late twenties as the protagonists. Even the romances are varied and between people of all ages, with Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) and mayor Hope McCrea being the second most represented couple in the series.

Women like Connie and Lydia, who are part of the Sewing Circle and Hope's best friends, are also frequently represented; another member of the Sewing Circle, Muriel (Teryl Rothery), engages in a romance with a younger man, Doc's clinic coworker Cameron (Mark Ghanimé), giving her some necessary screen time as one of the most likable characters on the show. Beyond Virgin River being an "old" town, people like Lizzy (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny (Kai Bradbury) are in their early twenties and their development is frequently shown in the later seasons. Virgin River gives attention to people of all ages, and a chance to learn from a situation, grow, and become better after it.

7 It Has Realistic Romances

Well, Fairly Realistic, Anyway