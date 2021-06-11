Netflix has released an exciting first look at the new trailer for Season 3 of Virgin River, based on the hit romance series by author Robyn Carr, which picks up where the second season left off in very dramatic fashion with the unexpected shooting of local town heartthrob and bar owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

As Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) deals with the aftermath of narrowly losing Jack, and officially starts giving herself permission to enjoy their new romance, it turns out that there's even more drama that lies ahead for the pair — and for the supposedly quiet town of Virgin River.

Netflix is already teasing a lot of twists and turns in this new season, including "a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance," and based on the trailer, Jack and Mel's new relationship is also going to be tested by the locals who seem to want to have their own opinions about the situation — and how they differ on the subject of potentially becoming parents, or not. Meanwhile, Jack's investigation into the identity of his mystery shooter could present added dangers.

In addition to Breckenridge and Henderson, Virgin River stars Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, and Chase Petriw. Sue Tenney serves as showrunner as well as a writer and executive producer. Directors for the season are Martin Wood, Monika Mitchell, and Gail Harvey. Tenney, Carr, Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, and Christopher E. Perry are executive producers.

Season 3 of Virgin River premieres July 9, while Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix. Watch the dramatic trailer below:

