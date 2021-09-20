This river will keep on streaming for at least two more years.

If you recently binge-watched Season 3 of Virgin River and already miss the show, Netflix has great news for you. Fans of the drama and romance series will get to follow Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) for at least two more seasons. Based on a series of novels by Robyn Carr, the show started off as the story of a nurse trying to leave her past behind, but evolved to a drama full of twists, turns, and cliffhangers.

The news of the double renovation will certainly be well-received by fans, since the last season left some burning questions for the future, the most important being if Mel will accept a long-awaited marriage proposal. The answer may be more complicated than a simple yes or no, since she discovered shocking news that might affect her ongoing relationship with local bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson).

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 7 Shows Like ‘Virgin River’ to Watch for More Comfort-Watch Romance

The renewal of Virgin River is also great news for fans of Annette O’Toole’s character Hope. Because of pandemic restrictions involving at-risk groups (O’Toole is 69 years old), the actor was sort of written off Season 3 with a storyline that saw her away from Virgin River and only popping in every once in a while through FaceTime, culminating in a shocking car accident that kept her off-screen for the finale.

At the same time, the extra season news doesn’t come as a surprise: Virgin River was the undisputed top-rated show back in July, with more than a billion viewings accumulated in the weeks after Netflix released Season 3. The number was more than double of the second top-rated streaming series that week, which was Never Have I Ever’s Season 2, with almost 600 million streams.

Aside from Breckenridge, Henderson, and O’Toole, Virgin River stars Daniel Gillies, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Zibby Allen.

Further details of Seasons 4 and 5 are yet to be announced, but Netflix is expected to follow the same 10-episode pattern for the series. The first three seasons of Virgin River are currently available to stream on Netflix.

KEEP READING: Netflix Reveals Official Trailer for 'TUDUM', the Streaming Giant's Massive Fan Event

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Venom 2' Character Posters Tease the Return of She-Venom Well, how else could Venom kiss Eddie Brock?

Read Next