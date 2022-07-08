Netflix has finally released the trailer for Season 4 of the hit drama and romance series Virgin River. The series returns to the streaming platform this month, and the new trailer teases the challenges Melinda (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) will face while taking their relationship to the next level.

At the end of Season 3, Jack decided to propose to Melinda, a move fans of Virgin River had been expecting for a while. However, the proposal gets interrupted by Melinda’s revealing she is pregnant. Then, to make matters more complicated, Melinda tells Jack she’s not sure who’s the father of her child because she tried to get inseminated by her late husband’s (Daniel Gillies) sperm. That’s a giant bomb to drop during a marriage proposal, but Jack seemed willing to stick with Melinda and keep working on their relationship.

As the first trailer reveals, both Melinda and Jack will spend the next season dealing with uncertainty. As much as Jack wants to be there for Melinda, he has trouble not knowing if the baby she’s expecting is his or not. That doubt will shake the couple’s relationship to its core, and the first trailer leaves us questioning if love can truly conquer all.

The new trailer also gives us a glimpse of Annette O’Toole’s Hope, a fan-favorite character that was almost written out Season 3 due to the pandemics. Since Hope belonged to an at-risk group during the shootings of Season 3, Virgin River’s writers created a car crash to explain her absence. In Season 4, Hope is back and still dealing with the brain damage caused by the accident.

Based on a series of novels by Robyn Carr, Virgin River was created by Sue Tenney. The series also stars Tim Matheson, Daniel Gillies, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Zibby Allen.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 4 of Virgin River:

Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.

All twelve episodes of Virgin River’s Season 4 debut on Netflix this July 20. Virgin River already got an early renewal for Season 5, so Season 4 should also tell us where the story will move next. Check out the new trailer below: