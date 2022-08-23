Netflix original series Virgin River has become quite the sensation over its first four seasons. It tells the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse from Los Angeles who relocates to a small town on the northernmost edge of California called Virgin River. After losing her baby to a stillbirth and her husband in a car accident, Mel is ready to start fresh and an obscure town in the middle of nowhere is where she wants to be. It’s when she meets brooding ex-Marine/bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson), that things really start to get interesting.

Virgin River has all the best (and worst) parts of small town living with a population full of fun and layered characters who love to talk — and Season 4 had no shortage of complicated circumstances. Now that it’s over, we have a lot of questions!

What Does Preacher’s Future Hold?

Preacher (Colin Lawrence) has had a stressful few seasons. As the resident good guy, trouble seems to follow him wherever he goes. In the first season, he realized Paige (Lexa Doig) was on the run from her evil ex-husband Wes (Steve Bacic). When she accidentally(?) killed him, she went on the run and left her son Christopher (Chase Petriw) in Preacher’s care. Soon after, Wes’ twin brother Vince showed up, he kidnapped Christopher. Preacher has been stressed this entire season wondering about Christopher and Paige’s whereabouts. He finally let his guard down and started casually dating his Aikido instructor, Julia (Lucia Walters). And just when things were starting to take off, Paige reappeared and found out Vince had Christopher. Preacher being Preacher got involved again and had to defend Paige when she traded her life for Christopher’s release. In a violent confrontation, Preacher knocks out Vince. Is Vince dead? Will Preacher be arrested for his involvement in Wes and Vince’s demise? And at the end of it all, who is he going to choose, Paige or Julia? Julia is the safe choice, but nothing about Virgin River is ever safe. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until Season 5 to see how it is all going to unfold for our favorite local chef.

What Is Melissa Going to Do to Jack’s New Business Deal?

Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) was justifiably rattled when a new boss, Melissa (Barbara Pollard) showed up at the lumberyard. She informed him that Calvin (David Cubitt) was no longer in charge, and she proved it when Calvin was killed a few days later. Melissa seems to be a scary woman and has already threatened the people Brady cares about if he doesn’t continue to support her Fentanyl business through the lumberyard. Melissa was a mystery until the end of the season when she was introduced to Jack and Mel as the sister of Nick (Keith MacKechnie) who coincidentally just signed a business deal with Jack. The concern is that Melissa has already proven that she will do anything to help her business succeed. Now, with Jack and Mel being engaged and having a baby, what lengths will she go to in maintaining her illegal drug trade? Jack is excited about this new business venture with Nick, and it seems like Nick has no clue as to who his sister really is.

What Is the Deal With Charmaine?

Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), who has been pregnant for four seasons now, dropped a bombshell on Jack and Mel in the last moments of the finale. Not only is she convinced that her new douchey husband, Todd (Patrick Sabongui) is going to leave her, but she believes it is karma for lying to Mel and Jack all along. Jack is not the father of the twins! Is she for real? Her pregnancy complicated Mel and Jack’s entire relationship and Charmaine continuously held it over Jack’s head for months. And now she’s trying to tell him that they’re not even his? Charmaine, come on, girl. You’re better than this!

How Long Does Denny Have?

When Doc (Tim Matheson) was introduced to his grandson, Denny (Kai Bradbury), the whole town was skeptical. Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) was immediately attracted to him, but Denny continuously kept her at arm’s length. There was something shady about Denny from the very beginning, but finally, in the finale, he admitted to Lizzie what was going on. Denny has Huntington’s Disease, and it is a terminal condition. He has kept Lizzie at a distance because he doesn’t want her to get too attached to him. So how long does Denny have? The life expectancy for Huntington’s is anywhere from 10 to 30 years, but giving away all his money to pay off Doc’s mortgage and loading up on Klonopin leads us to believe he’s in a lot of pain. Are we in for another tragic loss in Season 5? And how in the world will Doc react to the news that his only heir will be gone soon?

Have We Seen the Last of Don?

Jack’s sister Brie (Zibby Allen) showed up in Virgin River at the beginning of Season 3 to tend to Jack after he was recovering from being shot. She immediately fell in love with Brady, much to Jack’s chagrin. Finally, she admitted to Mel, and soon after Brady, that she quit her job and came to town to escape her ex, Don (James Kot) after he had raped her. Don gave her a call and let her know he needed her to vouch for him to get a promotion as her departure left a lot of rumors about him swirling in their law firm. But when he showed up in the finale with an NDA for her to sign — along with plenty of threats — Brie finally decided to fight back and threaten him with a lawsuit. Don didn’t seem all that scared, but Brie was adamant that he “lawyer up.” Have we seen the last of this guy? Or has Brie’s fight only just begun? I’d hate to be Don when Brady finds out he’s in town.

What’s the Future of Doc’s Practice?

After Doc hired an additional doctor, Cameron (Mark Ghanimé) to help out at the practice. Cameron immediately caught feelings for Mel even if he had no chance. Jack was going through a lot this season and once Cameron found out Jack and Mel were having a baby, he decided to let Mel know that he wasn’t sure Jack was the best guy for her. After Mel reacted to his comments, he decided to resign from the practice. Mel realized that he was just trying to be a friend, she apologized for her reaction, and informed her they were getting married, so they could just put it behind them. The damage was done, though, and Cameron resigned. Mel, realizing that she was more than likely going to end up with some bedrest and then be on maternity leave, decided that she would be the one to resign in hopes of Doc retaining Cameron. So now, out of nowhere, Doc is left alone in his practice again. Hope (Annette O’Toole) is going to need home care, and he is close to retirement, so what is going to happen to his practice? He’s the only doctor in town, so it can’t fold. Can he convince Cameron to come back? Is another new doctor going to enter the picture?

Is Ricky Gone for Good?

Sweet young Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey) has wanted to be a Marine since he was little. Having lost his parents, he’s been raised by his grandmother, Lydie (Christina Jastrzembska). Even when he met and fell in love with Lizzie, he didn’t stop his trajectory toward the military. Lizzie promptly broke up with him when she discovered he lied and proceeded to enlist anyway. In the finale, Jack drove him to the bus stop after a quick goodbye party organized by Lizzie, and Ricky was off. Lydie was visibly devastated even if she didn’t let on to Ricky. Ricky has been a big part of Virgin River since the beginning, so is this the last we will see of him? Also, is a bus the best way to get to San Diego from Eureka? It’s at least a 12-hour drive from Eureka to San Diego. Isn’t there anybody who could donate a flight to this young man?

Will Mark’s Family Finally Leave Mel Alone?

Every season, Mel’s former husband’s family seems to stir up some crap to stress her out. First, her sister-in-law, Stacie (Melinda Dahl) showed up to ask for her wedding ring back since it was a family heirloom. Then Stacie sent her a sonogram to rub it in Mel’s face that she was pregnant. So when Stacie showed up again this season, Mel was rightfully skeptical of her motives. Stacie seemed to have calmed down a bit and offered an olive branch to Mel. But she didn’t leave without dropping yet another bombshell on her. She and Mark’s mom, Cassandra (Laura Soltis) heard that Mel and Mark had some embryos and Cassandra wanted to hire a surrogate to have Mark’s child for her to raise. When Mel meets up with Cassandra, she is informed that Cassandra hired a private detective and found out that Mel had not only implanted the last embryos but also that she was pregnant. Cassandra let her know that she intended to sue for partial custody. This drives Mel and Jack to get a DNA test and thankfully, Jack is the father. Great news. However, Stacie and Cassandra have established themselves as big antagonists for Mel’s happiness, so are we done with them? Or do they have another trick up their sleeves?