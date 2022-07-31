Virgin River is the hit Netflix show that brings us into the rocky relationship between Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) in the small town. Through the first four seasons, we watched their will-they-won't-they relationship as we met the rest of the town, and it has grown into the kind of shows that fans can't miss the minute it airs on the streaming platform. While Season 4 dropped earlier this month, the series is ready to keep going, and it seems as if they have begun filming Season 5 already!

Star Ben Hollingsworth who plays Brady on the show posted some images on Instagram that shows him with a motorcycle and says "Day 1 on Season 5. Lets gooooooooo! #VirginRiver #Netflix" giving fans the information they need about the small town of Virgin River. The show has been a constant twist and turn for all the characters outside of Mel and Jack's relationship with constant love stories keeping the series moving forward as well as mysteries that have fans coming back.

With Season 4, a big part of the story outside of Mel and Jack's baby was Brady dealing with his imprisonment for attempting to murder Jack in previous seasons. Again, this show has twists and turns like no other that keeps you constantly on the edge of your seat when watching!

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Virgin River' Season 4 Trailer Teases Trouble in Paradise for Melinda and Jack

With Season 5 though, there's plenty of drama to be had. New showrunner Patrick Sean Smith opened up about where the series was heading. “There is a lot going on, and it took me a while to get my head around what [the characters have] all been through, where they’re heading and where I’d like them to go,” he told TVLine in July. “I wanted it to be as seamless as possible.”

He also revealed that Season 5 picks up right where we left off with Season 4. "Season 5 picks up right after season 4," he said. "There’s no time jump between four and five." We were left with Mel and Jack finally engaged, the paternity of Jack's supposed twins in the air, and even more mysteries to unfold at the end of Season 4 but with Season 5 already underway with the cast and crew, hopefully we'll get answers sooner rather than later. But will we get to see Mel and Jack's wedding to each other and the two happy heading into the fifth season? And what's going to happen with Brady? We'll have to wait and see, but this is exciting news for fans of the Netflix series!