The Netflix drama, Virgin River, has wrapped filming Season 5. Production began in July in Vancouver, and now the series' official Instagram page has marked the end of filming with a behind-the-scenes compilation of the cast dancing to "We Are Family" by Sister Sledge. Additionally, some of the show's cast members have posted on their social media accounts, giving fans a glimpse of what can be expected of their characters in the upcoming season.

While series leads Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge, haven't posted anything about the wrap at the time this is being written, Breckenridge recently posted a picture of the duo with Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer and chief content officer for Netflix, on set, hoping that the beloved romantic drama will see more seasons on the streamer.

Season 4 of Virgin River ended with a cliffhanger about Lauren Hammersley’s character, the ever-pregnant Charmaine, admitting that Jack (Henderson) is not the father of her twins. In her own Instagram, Hammersley posted, “It’s my 5th year of pregnancy and I don’t know what everyone is complaining about,” showing off her fake baby bump. In his Instagram stories, Colin Lawrence, who plays Preacher in the series, posted a video of an unlit open sign outside of Jack’s Bar with "Closing Time" by Semisonic playing over the image. At the end of Season 4, his character was involved in a climactic conclusion of a story arc of Michelle Logan’s character, Paige.

Image via Netflix

Mark Ghanimé, who plays Cameron, the show's resident doctor, posted a teaser of the next season with a behind-the-scenes image of himself on camera. Looking happy in a scene, the actor said, with a stethoscope, chili pepper, and fire emojis, that he had to do a “couple of firsts as an actor” in the upcoming season. To say farewell to the production, Zibby Allen posted on her Instagram story “it’s been sweet AF.” Her character, Brie, closed off the previous season after a surprise visit from a man who assaulted her convinced her to press charges against him.

Kai Bradbury posted a photo of his chair on set and wrote, “That’s a Season 5 wrap on Denny,” adding that the story would be "next level," to which the show’s writer, Richard Keith commented, “Such great work this season. Can’t wait for the fans to see what’s in store for Denny.” In the previous season, Denny revealed to Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) that he had been diagnosed with Huntington’s disease. Annette O’Toole posted on her Instagram, saying: “Today was my last day of shooting on Virgin River Season 5. It has been a wonderful time.”

Season 5 of Virgin River does not yet have a release date though it is expected to air sometime in 2023. Check out the cast wrap video and Breckenridge's post down below.