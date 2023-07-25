The Big Picture Virgin River Season 5 returns this fall.

The series follows a city nurse who seeks a fresh start in a remote California town.

Season 5 will include surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a natural disaster that threatens the town's survival.

Netflix's drama series Virgin River returns for Season 5 this fall with more romance, more drama, and general small-town gossip. The series will also debut two special holiday episodes in late November to fill fans with the Christmas spirit.

The series follows a city nurse practitioner that moves from LA to a remote northern California town in search of a new start. She's then surprised by everything in the town of Virgin River and learns how to heal herself before making the small-town her new home. The series is filled with drama surrounding relationships, gossip, confrontations, and its latest drama surrounding a paternity test.

The upcoming season will see surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a natural disaster that threatens the survival of the town of Virgin River. Melinda is faced with big decisions regarding her future at the clinic bringing back emotional connections to her past. Jack attempts to prove himself to Mel as he faces his own demons and Charmaine. Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, pushing them to look for comfort in their community and loved ones.

Image via Netflix

When Will 'Virgin River' Season 5 Premiere?

Fans will return to the nail-biting romance drama of Virgin River on September 7, with the first 10 episodes of Season 5. An additional two special holiday episodes will debut on November 30. This is the first for the drama series as all previous seasons released all episodes in a single drop.

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and Tim Matheson. Additional cast includes Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Mark Ghanimé, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure. The series is created by Sue Tenney and based on the books of Robyn Carr. Writers include Patrick Sean Smith, Jackson Sinder, Talia Gonzalez, Tesia Joy Walker, Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Mary Page Keller, Thomas Ian Griffith, John Lowe, and Ildiko Susany.

Virgin River has already been renewed for Season 6 and returns this September, a trailer for the upcoming season has yet to be released. In the meantime, check out these Season 5 images below: