The Big Picture Virgin River's upcoming season promises to tie up loose ends, including shady drug businesses, questionable paternity, and love triangles.

The images show the beloved couple, Mel and Jack, in a tight embrace, highlighting their central relationship in the series.

The ensemble cast is back, with familiar faces like Doc, Hope, Lizzie, and Muriel, as well as some new additions, ensuring plenty of drama and intrigue in Season 5.

Since filming on Virgin River’s fifth season wrapped at the very end of 2022, fans have been wondering what loose ends the next installment of the Netflix series will be tied up first. From shady drug businesses to questionable paternity and, of course, a boatload of love triangles, the romantic drama that teeters into soap opera territory has a lot to deliver through its upcoming season. With Part 1 of Season 5 arriving on the streamer on September 7, Netflix has dropped a fresh batch of images teasing where audiences can expect to see all their favorite (and not-so-favorite) characters when the story picks up.

When Virgin River first began in 2019, audiences were sucked into the tumultuous life of Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckinridge) who leaves her world and everything she knows behind to travel to the titular Northern California town to serve as a midwife and nurse. Hoping for a fresh lease on life, Mel discovers that small-town living may be more intense than she initially thought. Perhaps the biggest surprise for Mel was when she found love with Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), the owner of the local bar and an ex-U.S. Marine who struggles with PTSD. The duo’s relationship has been at the center of the series, so it comes as no surprise that one of the images sees the couple tightly wrapped in an embrace with their faces touching.

One of the major meeting places in Virgin River where we’ve seen relationships made and broken, and friendships tested, is Jack’s bar. Naturally, the local watering hole would be featured in a handful of the images with Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and Brie (Zibby Allen) enjoying a cup of coffee in one shot while another sees Mel engaged in a smiley chat while seated in a booth. And, if you were hoping for even more drama than the last few seasons, a tension-filled conversation between Jack and Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) teases the angst yet to come.

Who Else is in Season 5 of Virgin River?

The images also put many names in the ensemble cast on display with the likes of Doc (Tim Matheson), Hope (Annette O’Toole), Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale), and Muriel (Teryl Rothery) included in the first look. This season will also bring back Marco Grazzini, Kandyse McClure, Kai Bradbury, and Mark Ghanimé with appearances from Lauren Hammersley, Gwynyth Walsh, Nicola Cavendish, Christina Jastrzembska, Jenny Cooper, Trevor Lerner, and more.

Check out the images for Virgin River above and the trailer below. Tune in for the first part of Season 5 when it arrives on Netflix on September 7.