Regularly cited as one of the top shows on Netflix, Virgin River debuted on the streaming platform back in 2019 and never looked back. Based on the Robyn Carr novels of the same name, the romantic drama series, set in the sleepy Northern California town of Virgin River, is a shining example of the sub-genre that is huge dramas in small towns alongside the likes of Fargo and the almighty Stranger Things. Now with four seasons in its rearview mirror, Virgin River is prepped and ready to bring fans its fifth installment, with plenty of speculation surrounding the new season rife within the fandom. So, with all that in mind, here is everything we know about Virgin River Season 5 so far.

When Is Virgin River Season 5 Coming Out?

Despite much speculation suggesting the release date for Season 5 would be in July, including by some of the cast members themselves, we now know that the next season of Virgin River will release this fall on September 7. This slight delay is likely due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes as, although filming had officially completed before the strikes, union members as per union rules are not allowed to market their work including social media promotion and awards show attendance. Because of this, the due date has likely been pushed back to allow time for more thorough professional marketing on Season 5. Alas, it is still not long to wait, and fans are rightfully excited as the release date edges ever closer.

Where Can You Watch Virgin River Season 5?

Unsurprisingly, just like the previous four seasons of the show, Virgin River Season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix. For those who do not have a subscription to the streaming platform, a subscription with ads costs $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device costs $9.99 per month, and an ad-free version that supports two devices costs $15.49 per month.

Is There a Trailer for Virgin River Season 5?

Alongside some tantalizing first-look images, Netflix officially released the trailer for Season 5 to fans' delight on August 9.

The first half of the trailer promises the same sense of comforting romance and community feel fans have come to know and love from the show, until, suddenly, we bare witness to the destructive wildfire that is seemingly going to dominate much of the next season. This is going to be the most explosive season yet if the trailer is anything to go by, with the upcoming events set to drastically change the course of Virgin River forever.

Who Is Starring in Virgin River Season 5?

Part of Virgin River's charm is its wonderful ensemble cast, with many fans desperate to see the return of their favorite characters in Season 5. The good news is that the cast remains pretty unchanged, which makes sense considering it has also been revealed that Season 5 will begin the very next in-world day following the events of the final episode of Season 4. Returning alongside both Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel and Martin Henderson as Jack are the likes of Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan, Zibby Allen as Brie, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Marco Grazzini as Mike, Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron, and Kai Bradbury as Denny. As with any show of this fame, there is also the chance that a few more famous faces may join the cast in time for Season 5, although, if the cast stays exactly the same, fans will be surely satisfied.

What Is Season 5 of Virgin River About?

With Season 4 of Virgin River possibly leaving more unanswered questions than neatly tied plot threads, there is much riding on the narrative of Season 5. With plenty of fans desperate for answers to some crucial plot points like Preacher's romantic decision or Charmaine's Father-based lie, Netflix has used this anticipation to drop a wonderfully thorough but equally enticing synopsis for Season 5 that reads:

“Season Five of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking breakup, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart. Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations—with his own demons and, of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.”

With that synopsis in mind, it really does look as if this could be the busiest and most exciting season of the show to date, with more questions left to answer and new dramas to unfold than ever before.

Who Is Behind Virgin River Season 5?

With continuity between seasons often being key to long-running shows such as Virgin River, it is surprising to learn that there has been a fair amount of change as we head into Season 5. New writers are expected to pen at least some of the upcoming season including the likes of Talia Gonzalez (iZombie), Erin Cardillo (Passions), and Richard Keith (Fuller House), as well as new directors Jem Garrard (Charmed) and Felipe Rodriguez (Titans) joining series regular Monika Mitchell (Firefly Lane). However, the biggest off-screen change is undoubtedly the passing of the torch from Virgin River's four-season long show-runner Sue Tenney (Good Witch) to Patrick Sean Smith (Heartstrings) as a new era of the show begins.

How Many Episodes Will There Be in Virgin River Season 5?

It has been officially confirmed that Season 5, similar to Season 4 of the show, will consist of 12 episodes. These are split into a ten-episode run on the aforementioned fall release date, followed by two Virgin River holiday specials that will drop on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This might be a good time to mark these dates on your calendar as you won't want to miss them.

Is Season 5 the Last Season of Virgin River?

Thankfully for the many fans of the show, back in May of this year, Virgin River was officially renewed for a sixth season. Netflix clearly has plenty of faith in the show, not even waiting until the fifth season officially airs to place their trust in the demand for a sixth.