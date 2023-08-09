The Big Picture The upcoming fifth season of Virgin River will bring more danger and romance, as the main characters navigate their lives in a small town.

The trailer hints at the possibility of a new love interest for Preacher, emphasizing how unexpected relationships can form in the series.

The new season will focus on Mel and Jack's journey as they prepare to raise their baby together, testing their readiness for parenthood.

Netflix is getting ready to release the fifth season of Virgin River this fall with the release of the first trailer for the installment, sending the main characters through more danger, and allowing them to think about what it would be like to have a baby. Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are back in the series about a birthing specialist and a veteran doing whatever they can to live a peaceful life in a small town that doesn't know how to stay quiet. Romance and drama are always right around the corner when Mel and Jack are around, and the upcoming episodes won't be the exception.

The trailer opens with the main couple having a lovely conversation in the woods, where they reflect on who would be the better parent out of the two of them. But before they can even get to the answer to their question, the video shifts focus and shows the action audiences can expect from the fifth season. The trailer also makes a clear point of how the upcoming episodes could serve as the starting point for Preacher's (Colin Lawrence) love life, in a series that constantly tries to remind its audience of how the right person can arrive during the most unexpected times.

When the fourth season came to an end, viewers were left with the shocking revelation that Mel was pregnant. After several years of working on improving her relationship, it will finally be time for her to be on the other side of the delivery situation—having a baby instead of helping someone else with their process. After the controversy surrounding the identity of the child's father, the main characters were relieved to know that the baby was indeed Jack's. The upcoming season will test the couple to find out if they're actually ready to raise a baby on their own.

How Did Jack and Mel Meet?

Back when the show premiered in 2019, the characters were in very different places than the ones they find themselves in ahead of the fifth season. Mel used to live in Los Angeles before she had to move to Virgin River while looking for a new life for herself. While she was originally hired to stay for a year, she decided she would prolong her stay after meeting Jack. The veteran worked at the bar he ran with Preacher, and their relationship would start to grow from there. A few years later, the couple is expecting a baby, and they couldn't be happier about it.

You can check out the official trailer for the fifth season of Virgin River below, before the show returns to Netflix on September 7: