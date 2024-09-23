One beautiful love story will beget another when Virgin River returns for Season 6. The upcoming season will center on Mel's (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack's (Martin Henderson) wedding, as well as set up the framework for an upcoming prequel series. Netflix previously revealed that the prequel set in the 1970s will center on the love story between a younger version of Mel's parents, Sarah and Everett. Now, the streamer has not only revealed the actors who will portray the roles but has also offered a first look at the recurring characters whose backstory will tie in with Virgin River Season 6 through flashbacks.

According to Deadline, Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) and Callum Kerr (One Piece) will play young Sarah and Everett respectively. Mel's dad was first introduced in the Christmas special episode of Season 5 where letters, discovered by Joey, led to the discovery of his identity as Everett Reid played by John Allen Nelson in the present timeline. On the other hand, Mel's mom, Sarah, has not been featured in the series. With Everett now warming up to Mel after initially avoiding her, the upcoming season will uncover some more secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will "transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s,” as Everette narrates his time with Mel's mom and his connection to the small town. Further plot details for the upcoming season tease "fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, and delightful wedding drama."

What To Expect From the 'Virgin River' Prequel

Character details about Mel's mom, Sarah describe her as "a witty free spirit from the big city with an ardent passion for activism." She's an unconventional woman who does everything to avoid being trapped in the unexciting mundane life expected of young women during the 70s. When she meets handsome musician Everett, it is love at first sight and, as one never to pass up an adventure, she boldly pursues her connection with Everett, described as "her star-crossed soulmate."

Everett, on the other hand, has a more laid-back personality. While he intends to one day pursue his dreams of performing for crowds, he's passing the time by "skimming through life in a VW Van." However, "a chance meeting with a beautiful hitchhiker, Sarah, may just show him there’s more to life than he ever thought possible." Two of the images show Sarah and Everett together with one teasing the happy moments they shared as both are seen all smiles riding on Everett's VW Van.

Virgin River Season 6 will feature the return of many familiar faces: Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, among others. The series is developed by Sue Tenney and is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Robyn Carr. There is currently no release date set for Virgin River Season 6 or the prequel, but stay tuned for future updates. Seasons 1 to 5 are available to stream on Netflix.

Virgin River Seeking a fresh start, nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what and who she finds. Release Date December 6, 2019 Creator Sue Tenney Cast Alexandra Breckenridge , Martin Henderson , Colin Lawrence , Tim Matheson , Ben Hollingsworth , marco grazzini Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

