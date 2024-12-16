With Virgin River returning for its sixth season in a few days, also over a year after Season 5 wrapped, Swooon has news about what’s in store when it comes to romance, and this may be just the most memorable chapter yet. Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays nurse practitioner and midwife Melinda "Mel" Monroe in Virgin River, has hinted that Season 6 will be much more intimate compared to the past seasons, thereby buttressing her co-star Benjamin Hollingsworth’s statement from earlier this year.

Discussing the upcoming season of Virgin River with Swooon, Breckenridge shared:

“In Season 5, we really pulled back on some of that. I don’t know what you want to call it… intimacy? In Season 6, we felt like the fans were sort of missing that aspect of the show, so we wanted to bring a little bit more of that in for the fans.”

Season 6 of this heartwarming series will also feature a brand-new love story: the one between young Everett (Callum Kerr) and Sarah (Jessica Rothe). Virgin River will go back in time to the 1970s when their romance began. Shedding light on the narrative, Rothe said:

“We all have that person that was our first love that we never stopped thinking about, that you just are drawn back to time and time again. I think everyone can relate to that feeling of when you find your person, and sometimes fate is generous with that. I love that Sarah’s practical, but she’s also an optimist. She knew she and Everett were going to find each other again, and she has faith in the world in those ways.”

'Virgin River' Has Turned up The Heat with Season 6

Not only will Virgin River be an intimate affair, but fans should also expect a “spicier” season, according to Hollingsworth, who also noted that it will return to its roots of being a “relationship-driven show.” The actor who stars as Dan Brady in the rom-drama said earlier this year:

“I think I can say that we’ve definitely turned up the heat in Season 6. I think all characters can fall under this umbrella. After watching Season 6, you might need a cold shower. I can say that without giving too much away.”

Netflix's longest-running English-language drama series was renewed for a sixth season in May 2023, ahead of Season 5’s premiere, and which will land on the streamer on December 19, 2024. The series has been so successful that it was renewed for a seventh season in October with a yet-to-be-announced premiere date. Stay tuned to Collider for further Virgin River updates and catch up on past episodes on Netflix.