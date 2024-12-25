Netflix knows fully well that Virgin River has a loyal fanbase that eagerly awaits new episodes. With Season 6 debuting on the platform, they again showed up to show their love for the comedy and drama series, and the show went straight to the top spot of the most-watched English-language TV shows this week. In its six first days, the wedding bells of Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) drew 8.1 million views — and that number will probably increase as more fans have the chance to catch up to all ten episodes. The series has already been renewed for Season 7.

Runner-up to most-watched TV show is Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) thriller series Black Doves. The show is among the top 5 most-watched titles for the third week in a row, and this week it accumulated 6.7 million views. Rounding up the top 5 is Lisa Kudrow's (Friends) No Good Deed at #3 with 5.6 million views, The Madness at #4 (3.1M) and comedy special Jamie Foxx: What Happened Was... at #5 (2.4M).

Among the movies, the Taron Egerton (Kingsman franchise) action-thriller Carry-On once again took the top spot and accumulated 55.1 million views. Runner-up was the Tyler Perry (Beauty in Black) drama The Six Triple Eight — a World War II movie starring Kerry Washington (Scandal) as a leader of an all-Black and all-female battalion. The movie debuted with 14.3 million views. Aside from that, Christmas dominated the charts with titles like Dr. Seuss's The Grinch, That Christmas, Disaster Holiday and Our Little Secret remaining among subscribers' favorites.

'La Palma' Is a Sleeper Hit, 'Squid Game' Heats Up For Return

In the non-English realm, Netflix subscribers can't stop binging the Norwegian miniseries La Palma. The disaster show imagines what would happen in the Canary Islands if indeed La Palma suffered a landslide that would, in turn, cause a tsunami in the Atlantic Ocean. The show accumulated 24.7 million views this week, and cemented its status of one of the streamer's sleeper hits.

Additionally, last week's numbers reveal that Squid Game fans are already warming up to the new episodes that debut on December 26. Season 1 of the series returned to the top 10 chart, and this week it accumulated 1.5 million views. In its season finale week, anime series DanDaDan was again among the most-watched, this week at #6 with 2.1 million views. The hit show never left the Netflix top 10 ever since it premiered, and a second season is already slated to debut in July 2025.

You can check out the full list of most-watched titles on the Netflix website.

