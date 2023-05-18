Even if the fifth season hasn't scored a release date yet, Netflix has already renewed Virgin River for a sixth installment, letting audiences know that the platform is confident in the future of Mel's (Alexandra Breckenridge) story. It's still hard to determine if Preacher (Colin Lawrence) will choose to be with either Julia (Lucia Walters) or Paige (Lexa Doig), but there will plenty of time to figure it out, given how the stdio is confident enough to being developing a sixth season before even taking a look at the reaction for the fifth one. This type of confidence in a story is not commonly seen during the streaming age, meaning that fans of the original show can expect plenty of drama for years to come.

It all began three and a half years ago, when the world was introduced to these unpredictable characters. As a nurse practitioner, Mel moved to Virgin River after living in Los Angeles, looking to start from scratch with her new job. She was originally meant to stay in the town for one year only, when she suddenly met Jack (Henderson), the owner of a local bar.

Things would get extremely complicated from that point onwards and, by the time the first season reached its conclusion, Mel couldn't wait to get out the titular place. Although the road was rough, her journey was just beginning, and the audience's enthusiasm for the story would allow Virgin River to be renewed.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Wraps Filming in Vancouver

Mel's Future is About to Be Revealed

Production for the upcoming fifth season wrapped last year, meaning that it won't be long before Netflix begins promoting the release of the new episodes. In the meantime, fans of the romantic drama from Virgin River can take a deep breath, since Ted Sarandos himself was seen in the set of the series alongside Alexandra Breckenridge. While this doesn't explicitly mean anything, it could be comforting to know that the CEO of the company visited the particular production of this project, a privilege that most Netflix's shows can't count with. An early renewal and a visit from the boss himself. What else could Mel ask for? The fifth season of Virgin River doesn't have a release date yet, but it is expected to premiere this fall.