It's been a long time coming, but Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) are finally tying the knot in the new season of Virgin River. After revealing that Season 6 is debuting just in time for the holiday season, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the new episodes and, of course, the focus is only one: the marriage that everyone has been waiting for. The streamer set the release date of the series for December 19.

The first part of trailer for Virgin River Season 6 is a collection of memories that fans witnessed over the course of the series. The idea is to mimic Mel's mind reeling and the couple revisiting their whole love story when Jack finally gets down on one knee to propose. Then it's time for the second part, which teases the events of the season and the preparation of Mel and the whole town to see her walk down the aisle.

Despite all the excitement of seeing Mel and Jack taking the next important step — which the new images unveiled by Netflix underscore —, we can't forget that there is a lot more in store for the new season of Virgin River. One of the most anticipated events was revealed through images last month, and fans got to see the younger versions of Mel's parents. The younger versions of the elder couple will be played by Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) and Callum Kerr (One Piece), and the new season will serve as a backdoor pilot of sorts for the prequel series that will center around the couple's younger years.

Will There Be a Season 7 For Virgin River?

The announcement of a prequel series has understandably made fans of Virgin River start to worry about the future of their favorite series. However, Netflix has neither renewed nor canceled the show, which suggests the streamer is waiting for Season 6 rating numbers to drop before making a decision. Based on the previous seasons' reception, however, it would be safe to say that the show has a long life ahead of it.

When speaking to Deadline about the future of the series, lead star Breckenridge was hopeful about new episodes and stated that Netflix "should just pick up Season 7." Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith was more incisive about it and sounded even more enthusiastic. He said:

“There’s no plans of wrapping anything up. I think, as long as these characters are living, there are always going to be stories to tell, and that’s an incredible opportunity for any showrunner.”

Netflix debuts Season 6 of Virgin River on December 19. You can check out the trailer below: