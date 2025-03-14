After getting a speedy renewal, we all can’t wait for Virgin River to return with its seventh season. Fans already know how well production is going for the season, thanks to series star Martin Henderson​​​​​​'s recent update. And now, TVLine reports two new stars in the shape of Vampire Diaries star Sara Canning and Riverdale alum Cody Kearsley have been added to the installment in recurring roles amid production. Canning is well known as Aunt Jenna in The CW series that ran from September 10, 2009, to March 10, 2017, while Kearsley portrayed Moose Mason in the Archie Comics-inspired show.

Canning will play Victoria, an ex-cop who was shot in the line of duty and has since taken a job as an investigator for the state medical board. She arrives to investigate Doc’s practice after Virgin River Season 6 ended with his medical license getting suspended. The official description of Canning’s character further states that Victoria “runs into a friend whom she wouldn’t mind catching up with…or maybe more.” No clue was provided but that definitely won’t stop fans’ imaginations from running wild.

As for Kearsley’s character, he is a “tough” rodeo worker named Clay who has spent years looking for his younger sister, with whom he grew up in foster care. They haven’t seen each other since he was a teenager, so she could very well be someone we’ve already met. These latest additions will join previously confirmed returning series regulars for Season 7 of Virgin River: Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel, Henderson as Jack, Tim Matheson as Doc, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Zibby Allen as Brie, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Marco Grazzini as Mike, Kai Bradbury as Denny and Kandyse McClure as Kaia.

‘Virgin River’ Season 7 Is Officially in Production

Not only were these two brilliant performers announced as new stars of the Netflix series, a few set images were also unveiled since the upcoming chapter is officially in production. Check them out above! Also, remember Henderson’s Season 7 update; he posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, March 12, announcing the beginning of production, saying, "Hi guys, it's a very auspicious moment. It is day one of season seven of Virgin River." The Netflix star also expressed excitement for the new installment, adding a note of gratitude to fans for their continuous love and support of Virgin River.

A release date for Virgin River Season 7 hasn’t been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future news as production progresses.​​​​