Get ready for some more small-town charm and feel-good drama because Virgin River is officially in production for Season 7. Since its debut on Netflix in 2019, the romantic drama has consistently released a season each year, and it looks like the makers are committed to maintaining that schedule. All 10 episodes of Season 6 dropped on the streamer in December 2024, ending with a little cliffhanger that didn't leave much to worry about for the fans, given that Season 7 had already been ordered months ahead of the Season 6 premiere. The latest update comes from the show's star, Martin Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan, one half of the show's central couple.

"Hi guys, it's a very auspicious moment. It is day one of season seven of Virgin River," Henderson said in a video posted to his Instagram on March 12. "I'm here in my trailer, about to go to work and I saw this lovely little gift from my friends at Netflix," he continued while unwrapping a black gift box. "A little box of treats and I thought I'd share it with you guys just to let you know just how much they care," Henderson said as he reveals each of the gifts - rechargeable hand warmers, lip balm, face moisturizer and a little carry-on box for the items.

Henderson then proceeded to share his enthusiasm for the next season, adding, "I'm really excited. I want to make this the best season yet for you guys, because none of us would be here if it wasn't for you people who love and support the show. I am so grateful, so from the bottom of my heart, thank you. ​​​I hope we're going to make a ripper of a show for you this season. Stay tuned!" The actor wrapped up his fan appreciation for the beloved series in the caption, writing that he's "stocked to be back." Filming is expected to last into June 2025, meaning that Season 7 could likely arrive on Netflix by late 2025 or at the latest in early 2026.

What To Expect From 'Virgin River' Season 7