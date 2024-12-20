Virgin River returned to small screens for its sixth season on Thursday, December 19, but unfortunately, as the beloved show moves forward, series regular Mark Ghanimé won’t be involved anymore. Deadline reports that showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed Ghanimé’s exit from Virgin River in an earlier interview with the outlet, addressing Seasons 6 and 7 crucial questions. Besides the romantic drama, Ghanimé is also known for his lead role on the Syfy series Helix and is currently seen starring in the Hallmark Mystery holiday movie A Dance in the Snow.

Fans will recall that the Canadian actor joined Virgin River as a series regular in Season 4, portraying Dr. Cameron Hayek. He started off as a villain, trying to come between Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) after falling for his nurse. Later in Season 5, Cameron went on a redemption arc after getting over his one-sided love for Mel, embarking on a touching romance with Muriel (Teryl Rothery).

Ghanimé’s departure may not be surprising to some, as after his character reconnected with his ex-fiancee in the Season 5 finale of Virgin River, he has barely been on the show. He only made a few trips to the eponymous town in Season 6 from San Diego, where the duo are trying to rebuild their relationship. Moreover, Cameron’s last scene in the Season 6 finale felt like a farewell when he declined a dance with Muriel to head back home, prompting her to ask, “So this is goodbye?”

There’s More ‘Virgin River’ to Come

Before the sixth season of Virgin River premiered on Netflix, the streamer renewed the series for a seventh installment in October. There’s been no release date announced yet, but we can expect that in due course. Additionally, while fans won’t see any more of Cameron when Season 7 arrives, that’s certainly not the end of the character, according to showrunner Smith, who said:

“Cameron will always be part of our world, and I would love to see his character come back again. He unfortunately won’t be a series regular in Season 7, but I love Mark, and I love the character, so when the opportunity presents itself, I’d love to have him back.”

Virgin River Season 6 is streaming on Netflix.

