We’ve got some terrific news for the Virgin River fam today as, ahead of the show’s Season 6 premiere, Netflix has announced that it’s given the greenlight for Season 7. That means, whatever drama may befall the titular town in the upcoming 10 episodes, there’s more to the story where that came from! Although no plot details have been released at this time (after all, that would spoil Season 6), there are plenty of storylines to choose from as the series stems from Robyn Carr’s bestselling book series. With over 20 titles in the collection, Virgin River could easily continue on for many more seasons.

Over five and soon to be six seasons, audiences have followed the lives of the residents of the titular fictional California town, first told through the eyes of newcomer, Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge). Searching for a fresh start, the nurse practitioner sought out the peaceful and idyllic landscape of small town living to take in the clean air and walk through the deep forests. But, as she begins to intertwine herself with the rest of the locals, Melinda realizes that even a small town can be overflowing with drama.

The wedding fans have been talking about awaits viewers in the upcoming season, as Melinda and Jack (Martin Henderson) prepare to tie the knot in a soft, colorful, and joyous spring wedding. Of course, it wouldn’t be Virgin River if there wasn’t plenty of drama afoot surrounding not only the wedding but also the rest of the folks who call the village home. The logline also teases a trip through time as secrets from Melinda’s father’s past will turn the clocks back to the 1970s, showing a very different side of Virgin River.

Who Will Appear in Season 6 of ‘Virgin River’?

Close

Along with Breckenridge and Henderson, the upcoming season will also feature the talents of Tim Matheson (The West Wing), Annette O’Toole (Cat People), Colin Lawrence (Napa Ever After), Benjamin Hollingsworth (A Whitewater Romance), Zibby Allen (A Stranger’s Child), Sarah Dugdale (The Bad Seed), Marco Grazzini (Right in Front of Me), Kai Bradbury (Supernatural), Kandyse McClure (Children Of The Corn), and Mark Ghanime (To All a Good Night).

Virgin River madness has long followed the Netflix series, nabbing some impressive viewership stats, like having appeared on the Global Top 10 TV (English) list a whopping 25 times throughout its five-season run. Last year, the fifth season landed the bragging rights of popping up on the streamer’s coveted Top 10 list in 77 countries. With such an obsessively dedicated following, it’s completely understandable why Netflix has already ordered a seventh season ahead of the sixth’s arrival on December 19.

You can head over to Netflix to get caught up on all the drama now, as the first five seasons of Virgin River are now streaming.

Virgin River Seeking a fresh start, nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what and who she finds. Release Date December 6, 2019 Creator Sue Tenney Cast Alexandra Breckenridge , Martin Henderson , Colin Lawrence , Tim Matheson , Ben Hollingsworth , marco grazzini Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

Watch On Netflix