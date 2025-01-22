Virgin River is Netflix's biggest wonder. With six seasons in (and the seventh on the way), it's the longest-running drama on Netflix, which is commendable, considering they tend to cancel shows after three seasons - and more recently, even one season. Virgin River is the best Netflix drama at the moment for multiple reasons, but it has also had its ups and downs since it started airing in 2019.

Six years and six seasons later, and the show has made numerous new fans and loyal viewers; it also has a neverending inspiration for plots, new events, and the potential for introducing new characters (and even a prequel) into an already amusing small town, Virgin River. While the showrunners develop the relationship between nurse Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson), they also focus on other characters, which often are the heart of the show. Throughout six seasons, they laughed, cried, made monumental life decisions, and endured some life-changing situations; but it's fair to say some seasons were better than others.

6 Season 3 (2021)

The One Where Mel and Jack Break Up

Season 3 develops the relationship between Mel and Jack in a maybe non-favorable way for many of the fans. It's the beginning of their romance, and represents its first rocky aspects. Jack dives deeper into alcohol to escape and refuses the advice of his friends and family to seek out a therapist for his post-war PTSD; Mel is unsure if she can let go of her ex-husband and feels bad about moving on, with his family contributing to her growing guilt. With Jack being overwhelmed by life and Mel facing uncertainty of her own, Jack decides to leave Mel, and she goes back to Los Angeles, heartbroken.

While this is resolved within the next episode and things become peachy once again, the frustrating moment of trying to explain to each other leads Mel and Jack to a crossroads. For fans, this was a disappointing development, but nevertheless, a dramatic one. Though it fits the mold of a melodrama, Virgin River showed its characters' most realistic sides here; veterans do struggle with PTSD, and losing a partner is devastating, and seeing Mel and Jack work on their problems individually while trying to be together is a realistic side of relationships that the show tries to depict. This is why fans stuck around even after season 3 - the story shows the characters' human side, both in good and bad ways, which is why people love Virgin River so much.

5 Season 4 (2022)

The One Where Jack Can't Handle His Past

Since season 3 continues with Mel and Jack getting back together, season 4 follows the progress of their relationship and how they're willing to work on themselves to stay together. Jack lets Mel down a couple of times, as she notices him continuously drinking alcohol whenever he becomes stressed out. The season also follows the aftermath of mayor Hope's (Annette O'Toole) concussion symptoms and her husband, Vernon "Doc" Mullins (Tim Matheson) handling his own health problems while battling with Hope to get her to hire help.

This season also gives more attention and love to one of its most wholesome characters, Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale), who goes from being spoiled and rebellious to finding her strengths and purpose. Though she shows up at her aunt Connie's - one of Hope's friends - around season two, she doesn't plan on staying for too long and seems to be an episodic character. But, as it turns out, Lizzie feels more at home when she becomes Hope's carer and assistant and falls in love with Doc's grandson, Denny (Kai Bradbury). Virgin River's season four is all about its characters overcoming health problems, as they're the most dominant topic throughout; whether it's mental or physical health (or often both), the show emphasizes how people like Hope and Jack don't want to, but ultimately have to rely on others to get help for their health.

4 Season 2 (2020)

The One Where Mel Needs to Decide What's Next

After the story becomes established in season one, it's time for the protagonist, nurse and midwife Mel to decide what's next for her. In season one, she's given a position at Virgin River's local clinic where Doc Mullins has been working alone for at least two decades. The arrival of a new doctor makes Doc very nervous, since he has established and runs the clinic. While Mel is unsure whether she wants to stay in Virgin River for good or whether her tenure as a nurse there will have an end, season two gives her several challenges that could help her make a definitive decision. Though the moment Mel and Jack lay eyes on each other shows they'll end up together, their relationship starts off with a friendship.

With Mel unready to move on and still trying to face her fears, she also has to, navigate her feelings towards Jack while he visits her with his on-and-off girlfriend Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), who's pregnant with twins. Season two mainly focuses on Mel becoming established in Virgin River and getting used to the dynamics of the locals; she's still considered an outsider to many of them, though they accepted her with open arms from day one. Finding her footing and deciding whether this is home or just another stop before the next one helps Mel face her past, as well as her fears. With Mel having struggled with fertility and pregnancy, seeing the girlfriend of the man she likes carrying twins is pure melodrama territory, but it's also meant to represent a challenge where she has to understand life doesn't stop for anyone, and moving through is the only way forward.

3 Season 5 (2023)

The One With All the Action