The 4K UHD release schedule has been packed as of late with classics like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Cinderella, and Training Day on the docket to receive the gold standard of movie revamping. And now, Sofia Coppola’s feature-length directorial debut, the 1999 psychological drama The Virgin Suicides has been announced to be the next in line, setting a 4K UHD release date of March 13. With incredible performances from an all-star cast that includes the likes of Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett, James Woods, and Kathleen Turner, the tragic coming-of-age drama is a must-have for your ‘90s cinematic collection.

Based on Jeffrey Eugenides’s breakout novel of the same name, The Virgin Suicides centers around five sisters growing up in a suburb of Detroit in the 1970s. The story is told from a narrative perspective of a group of now grown-up men who knew the girls during their own adolescence. Opening on the youngest sister’s attempted suicide, the plot follows the fallout within the family.

Conservative, overly protective, and devout Catholics, the girls’ parents believe that the only way to keep their children safe is by locking them away from the outside world and banishing them to live a life of isolation within the confines of their home. Using light signals and notes to contact the boys across the street, the movie comes to an unforgettable end when the girls invite the young men over for a midnight rendezvous. What the boys find inside the house that night will change their futures and that of the rest of the neighborhood forever.

The feature boasted an ensemble lineup including Hanna R. Hall (Forrest Gump), A.J. Cook (Criminal Minds), Chelse Swain (Georgia Rule), Leslie Hayman, Anthony Desimone, Robert Schwartzman (The Princess Diaries), Jonathan Tucker (Hostage), Lee Kagan, and Noah Shebib (The Last Don) with Giovanni Ribisi (Avatar) as the narrator and Michael Paré (The Philadelphia Experiment) and Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) joining in minor roles.

The production would become the perfect stepping stone on Coppola’s rise to the top being followed four years later by the critically acclaimed Lost in Translation with Marie Antoinette arriving just three years after that. This past summer, The Virgin Suicides earned itself a place among other classics by nabbing a spot within the coveted catalog of the Criterion Collection. Combining a troubling, but interesting tale with dynamite performances by Dunst and her co-stars, it’s no surprise why the film holds up over 20 years later.

As of right now, no special features have been announced for the movie’s 4K UHD release on March 13. You can check out a trailer for The Virgin Suicides below.