Wish you could see Mark Hamill as a foul-mouthed monk? Well, now you can finally watch 2013 Sundance Film Festival Official Selection pick Virtually Heroes and make your dreams come true! Executive produced by Roger Corman and directed and produced by GJ Echternkamp, the movie has been a long time coming for the cast and crew. Starring Robert Baker, Brent Chase, Katie Savoy, and Hamill, the movie is a look at what being a video game character really is all about.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Two self-aware characters in a Call of Duty-inspired video game battle endless enemies and their own existential crises when Sgt. Books seeks help from a straight-talking Monk (Mark Hamill) who teaches him the cheat codes of life. Now he can finally break free from the game’s endless battles, take a break from saving the girls at the end of each level, and convince his fellow warrior Lt. Nova that not everything in this game world is as awesome as it seems."

We've had a lot of "self-aware" characters recently. The first thing that comes to mind is the character of Guy in Free Guy played by Ryan Reynolds but what is so fun about the trailer for Virtually Heroes is that it is poking fun at things like the world of Call Of Duty while also seeming to be a genuinely funny commentary on war movies and games as a whole. And including Hamill in anything is going to get audiences into it, so it is a win-win!

Image via Screen Media

What's better than an NPC becoming a hero? Our heroes question their lives and what they're doing. Virtually Heroes gives us a look into what characters feel like when they've constantly been forced to die or get shot at over and over and having waited nearly 10 whole years to see the movie is going to make audiences excited to finally see what Corman and Echternkamp have in store for fans.

Unreleased movies are always upsetting for not only audiences who don't get to see them but for those who poured themselves into something only for it to go on a shelf somewhere. So getting to see Virtually Heroes after all this time is exciting for both fans and the creatives behind it. And seeing Hamill in a Jedi robe? A bonus!

The 2013 movie is set to release from Screen Media digitally on January 17.