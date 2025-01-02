Long before they faced off in American Gangster, Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe clashed in the 1995 science fiction film Virtuosity. This 1995 cyber-thriller is coming to 4K Blu-ray this year, courtesy of Vinegar Syndrome. The two-disc set can be preordered now, and will ship later this month.

The set features an all-new 4K restoration of the film, scanned from its original 35mm camera negative, and is presented in Dolby Vision High-Dynamic-Range. It features two commentary tracks; one from the film's director, Brett Leonard (The Lawnmower Man) and cult film historian Jim Branscome, and one from film critic Walter Chaw. It will also include several all-new featurettes, which feature interviews with cast and crew, including director Leonard, producer Gary Lucchesi (Million Dollar Baby), and screenwriter Eric Bernt (Surviving the Game). The set will also include a 40-page book with essays from Justin LaLiberty, Elizabeth Purchell, and Matt Lynch. The set will retail for $46.99 USD, and can be preordered now on VinegarSyndrome.com.

What Is 'Virtuosity' About?