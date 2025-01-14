You know when you get a small part in a movie that nobody expects to do that well, but ends up launching the biggest franchise in history, and you reprise the role two decades later? No, we don't either, but someone who is about to find out is Faran Tahir, who has just been cast — according to Deadline — in Marvel Studios’ Vision Quest: a highly anticipated WandaVision spin-off series for Disney+ which will star Paul Bettany as the titular character. Tahir is reprising his role as Raza, the leader of the Ten Rings terrorist organization who first appeared in 2008’s Iron Man (which was later fleshed-out and expanded in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Now, given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been to space, other universes, and more, it's nice to see it going full circle in a small way here. Tahir has also previously appeared in projects like 12 Monkeys, The Old Man, Scandal, Prison Break, and The Blacklist.

Tahir’s Raza was last seen in Iron Man, where he attempted to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr., who is also planning to return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday) before inadvertently setting Stark on the path to becoming Iron Man. While Raza’s fate seemed sealed in the 2008 film, Marvel has a habit of reviving past characters in intriguing ways, or, to put it another way, just ignoring what they did if it doesn't suit them. Tahir isn't the only previous MCU member who will be part of the show as, adding to the intrigue, James Spader will return as the voice of Ultron, Vision’s original creator and opponent from Avengers: Age of Ultron. The series will be helmed by Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas.

What is 'Vision Quest' Going to Be About?

Well, we don't know yet. Details about the WandaVision spin-off remain under wraps, but the series will reportedly focus on Bettany’s Vision as he works to regain his memory and humanity following his death in Avengers: Infinity War and his apparent resurrection via "White Vision" in WandaVision. We've seen, thanks to Agatha All Along, that just because a character doesn't have a physical form doesn't mean they didn't survive the events of Westview. Plus, the original Vision, albeit one that probably needs to spend some time in a tanning booth, is also still floating around somewhere, so at least we have that as a jumping off point for the series, if nothing else.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Vision Quest and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can also watch the original Iron Man film on Disney+ now.

