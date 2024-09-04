While perhaps not the most anticipated or intriguing project on the Marvel slate, a solo Vision project is something that, after the events of WandaVision, seems to fit perfectly into the future of the MCU. What was formerly titled Vision Quest and is now an untitled Disney+ series will see Paul Bettany return to the MCU and take the reins as the lead of his own project after previously only appearing alongside Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and other major MCU characters. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum sat down to talk about the future of the MCU, providing an update on the upcoming White Vision series:

"[Matalas] and Jac [Schafer] have talked, and that show is really a love letter to everything that Jac built before and also continues on in a way that's unique to that filmmaker. There is a long tradition in Marvel, whether it was [director] Shane Black taking the baton from [Iron Man 1 and 2] director Jon Favreau for Iron Man 3, or the Russo's taking the baton [from Joss Whedon] for in Avengers. Just like the comics, these franchises benefit from different storytellers, different artists playing with the material in new ways."

This news comes not long after it was announced that James Spader would return to the MCU and reprise his role as Ultron. Although Ultron made an appearance in the final two episodes of the animated series, What If...? Season 1, Spader has not appeared in the MCU since Age of Ultron. It's unclear at this time how big Spader's role will be, but audiences will remember that part of Ultron was left inside Vision when he was programmed in the second Avengers film. It's entirely possible that Ultron is still lurking inside, causing some inner turmoil for the sentient android. The report also revealed that the untitled Vision series will be the third part in a three-part trilogy for Wanda and Vision — the first being WandaVision, and the second being Agatha All Along — so it's also possible that fans will see Wanda again in either the Kathryn Hahn-led spin-off or the upcoming Vision series.

Paul Bettany Has Been Around the MCU Longer Than You Remember

It's important to remember that, just because Paul Bettany made his physical MCU debut in Age of Ultron, he was a staple figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe long before that. Bettany is credited with playing Jarvis all the way back to Iron Man 1, meaning he has been around just as long as other franchise legends such as Robert Downey Jr. The only one from the first Iron Man movie to make an appearance after him thus far has been Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), who recently featured in a small cameo role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The untitled Vision series does not yet have an official release date, but is expected to begin filming in London next year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch WandaVision exclusively on Disney+.

