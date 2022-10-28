A spin-off television show from Disney's highly successful limited series, WandaVision is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline. Paul Bettany is set to reprise his role as Vision for the series. The series, believed to be titled VisionQuest, is said to revolve around the titular hero, Vision, on a mission to regain both his memory and his humanity following the events of WandaVision, where the character was created out of sheer will by his grief-stricken wife, Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen). Deadline reports that there is scope for Wanda, and therefore Olsen, to appear in the show given the intimate connections between the two characters.

The new spinoff is apparently being labelled unofficially by those close to the project as 'the White Vision project'. This is a reference to the state the character was last seen. Having been created by Wanda's memory, a second Vision — one pure white — was created by S.W.O.R.D. to infiltrate Wanda's 'paradise' but following a battle of wills, and a memorable debate between the pair regarding the 'Ship of Theseus' debate, the newly created Vision abandoned his mission to take down Wanda, and began searching for both his past, and his future.

WandaVision was a critical and commercial smash for Disney and Marvel, with the show picking up 23 Emmy nominations including nods for Bettany and Olsen in the lead roles. Olsen would directly reprise the role in this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was seen by some as a sequel-of-sorts to WandaVision.

Bettany has previously been noncommittal upon returning to the role, having expressed happiness with how triumphant his participation on WandaVision was. “It was a beautiful culmination for all these things Lizzie and I have done together," he said to Deadline. “We really found a lane for ourselves, and this was different in tone from those movies. But you never know with Marvel, whether you’re done, or not. So I don’t want to call it the end yet. This was one of the most creative experiences of my life, joyful and free, making this show. To see it embraced by an audience the way it was, was so wonderful.”

If it goes ahead, the series will be the second spin-off from WandaVision following the greenlight given to Agatha: House of Harkness which will star Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, the protagonist of the original series who was sentenced to live in a mental prison of suburban mediocrity by Wanda as penance for her actions during the show. That series, as well as VisionQuest, will be overseen by Jac Shaeffer, who created, co-wrote and executive produced WandaVision. Schaeffer also signed a three-year deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Century Television last year.

Bettany will next be seen in Harvest Moon for Miramax, and will soon star on stage in The Collaboration on Broadway, as well as filming a cinematic adaptation of the play.