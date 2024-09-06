Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas is beaming up one of his old crewmates to star in the upcoming Vision series at Marvel. Todd Stashwick, known for his key role as Captain Liam Shaw in the Patrick Stewart series's critically acclaimed third and final season at Paramount+, has been tapped to join the previously announced Paul Bettany and James Spader. There's no word on who Stashwick will be playing in the series which is set to be a direct follow-up to the events of WandaVision with Bettany and Spader reprising their roles as Vision and Ultron respectively.

The solo series, which has been referred to as Vision Quest, though is still considered untitled, will pick up with Bettany's android in a search for purpose after being rebuilt in a ghostly form. Separated from his relationship with the Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff, he'll have to rebuild his identity with elements of grief likely to be a factor in his journey to realize a better life for himself at last. With Agatha All Along debuting later this month, Vision's story will be the capper to a three-part story with WandaVision, bringing to an end the storylines built through the Jac Schaeffer series. Filming is expected to begin in England in early 2025.

Stashwick and Matalas's working relationship goes beyond Picard, stemming back to the showrunner's time helming the Syfy series adaptation of 12 Monkeys. There, the star spent four seasons playing the brutal Theodore Deacon, the leader of the West VII scavenger group who preached a kill-or-be-killed philosophy. That experience could make him the perfect fit for his rumored role, as sources have indicated he'll play a ruthless assassin hunting down Vision and the technology he possesses. Outside of that, he has no shortage of roles on the big and small screen, previously working on feature titles like The Air I Breathe and You, Me and Dupree as well as a handful of television series like S.W.A.T., The Originals, and the recently-canceled 9-1-1 Lone Star.

Matalas Is Working Closely With Schaeffer to Make 'Vision Quest' a Proper Follow-Up

Image via Marvel Studios

Bringing back Vision and building on WandaVision, often considered one of the MCU's best television series to date, is a tall order for Matalas, though he's shown through Picard he can steer previously established franchises and stories to critical acclaim. According to Brad Winderbaum, he's also working closely with Schaeffer to ensure a proper continuation while still getting a fresh voice in the room. Just as both Wanda and now Agatha are explored in the first two pieces of this story, Vision Quest is already shaping up as a thorough exploration of its title character and his relationships, whether with his "father" Ultron, or with the Scarlet Witch. There are still plenty of unknowns about the series, though the events of Agatha All Along may lay the groundwork for where Vision's journey will take him next.