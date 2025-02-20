The road to innovation is paved with boundless curiosity, and Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger are ready to ride it full throttle. The longtime collaborators and co-founders of ARCH Motorcycle are bringing their passion for creativity and engineering to a brand-new docuseries, Visionaries, a Roku Original set to debut globally on Friday, March 7, and the first trailer for the series has been revealed. The series follows the pair of Reeves and Hollinger as they head on the road to try and seek out individuals whose ideas, ingenuity, and perseverance are changing the world, whether it be through technology and design, to arts and craftsmanship, with the goal of highlight those who can "redefine what's possible through sheer determination and innovative thinking."

While Reeves is best known for his work on screen — from The Matrix to John Wick — and for being perhaps the kindest soul in Hollywood, his love for motorcycles and engineering has long been a defining part of his life. It's easy to see why he clicked with Hollinger, a master designer and fabricator, who has been working and improving the motorcycle industry for years with his innovative approach to how things work. Together, the aim for Visionaries is to celebrate creativity in all the forms it takes, and be more than just a documentary series.

What Else Is Keanu Reeves Making Next?

Reeves is a very busy man. He has just begun production on The Entertainment System is Down, a satirical black comedy directed by Ruben Östlund about passengers' experiences on a long flight when the in-flight entertainment system malfunctions. He will also star in Good Fortune, Aziz Ansari's directorial debut as Gabriel, an angel attempting to demonstrate that wealth doesn't equate to happiness. Reeves is also attached to Outcome, a black comedy from Jonah Hill, in which he will appear with Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, and Laverne Cox. A release date has not been announced.

In the summer, Reeves will play John Wick again in Ballerina, a spin-off of the main Wick series, in which he stars alongside Ana de Armas, and he is also set to return as John Constantine in Constantine 2, with director Francis Lawrence telling Collider that the movie is now "closer than ever" to being made.

Visionaries premieres exclusively on The Roku Channel on March 7. Stay tuned for more updates on the series as its global debut approaches.